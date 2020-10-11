CBI Takes Over Hathras Case Probe, Registers Case

CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images

NEW DELHI — The CBI has taken over investigation into the alleged rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras, officials said.

The agency registered an FIR on Sunday morning under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to gangrape and murder, they said.

The case was earlier registered at Chandpa Police Station, in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, on a complaint by the woman’s brother.

“The complainant had alleged that on 14.09.2020, the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh government and further notification from Government of India,” CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The agency has constituted a team to probe the case, he said.