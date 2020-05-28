Chennai Confirms Over 12K COVID-19 Cases, State to Use To Billroth Hospital For Patients

ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images Health officials check the documents of citizens evacuated from Dubai by an Air India flight as they arrived at the Anna International Airport in Chennai on May 9, 2020.

Tamil Nadu reported 817 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest single day spike, and six deaths on Wednesday. The new cases included 138 returnees from Maharashtra.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 18,545, though the active cases stood at 8,500, the health department said. 9,909 have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the state so far.

Of the 817 cases reported on Wednesday, Chennai accounted for 558, taking the state capital’s tally of active cases to 6,252. Over 12,000 cases have been confirmed in Chennai.

Royapuram zone continued to lead with most COVID-19 cases in Chennai at 1,225, followed by Tondiarpet at 785 and Teynampet at 685.

Manali and Alandur zones had the lowest number of cases at 92 each.

Chennai accounts for 93 of the total 133 COVID-19 fatalities in Tamil Nadu.

Till date, 86 people who arrived from abroad and 67 from other states who reached by trains have tested positive, the state’s health department said.

Tamil Nadu had on Monday recorded 805 cases, the highest till then. On Tuesday, the fresh cases slid to 646 before spiking again on Wednesday.

SC allows Tamil Nadu govt to use four floors of 8-storey pvt hospital for COVID patients

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to use for treating COVID-19 patients the four floors of an eight-storey Chennai-based private hospital, which were found to be illegal by the Madras High Court.

The High Court had found top five floors of the Billroth Hospitals Ltd illegal and ordered their demolition in 2019.

However, the apex court on June 3, last year had stayed the demolition of the 4th to the 8th floor of the hospital for alleged violation of the approved building plan. It had however directed the hospital not to use these top five floors for any activity.

The hospital on Wednesday urged the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde to allow the Tamil Nadu government to use its certain floors for COVID patients as it needed additional in-patient beds for them in view of the current pandemic. The court agreed and asked the state government to make arrangements with the private hospital regarding doctors, nursing staff and other facilities for treating COVID-19 patients.