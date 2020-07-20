China's UK Ambassador Won't Explain Footage Of Handcuffed And Blindfolded People

The Chinese were already furious at the Government’s decision last week to ban tech giant Huawei from the UK’s 5G network – reversing a previous decision to allow it a limited role.

Liu said it would be “totally wrong” for Britain now to impose sanctions on Chinese officials and said Beijing was ready to respond in kind.

“If the UK goes that far to impose sanctions on any individuals in China, China will certainly make a resolute response to it,” he said.

“You have seen what happened between China (and) the United States. They sanctioned Chinese officials, we sanctioned their senators, their officials. I do not want to see this tit-for-tat between China-US happen in China-UK relations.

“I think the UK should have its own independent foreign policy rather than dance to the tune of the Americans like what happened to Huawei.”

Raab insisted that Britain wanted good relations with China but said it could not stand by while abuses such as forced sterilisations and mass re-education camps took place.

“It is clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on. We are working with our international partners on this. It is deeply, deeply troubling,” he told The Andrew Marr Show.

“The reports of the human aspect of it – from forced sterilisation to the education camps – are reminiscent of something we have not seen for a long, long time.

“This from a leading member of the international community that wants to be taken seriously and in fact who we want a positive relationship with. But we cannot see behaviour like that and not call it out.”