Kashmiri Killed After CRPF Opened Fire At Vehicle That Jumped Checkpoint, Mobile Internet Suspended In Budgam

SOPA Images via Getty Images Paramilitary troopers seen in Srinagar.

A man was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police told the Press Trust of India.

Journalists in Kashmir reported that mobile internet had been suspended in Budgam following the incident.

We are hearing that Internet services have been snapped in #Badgam District in #CentralKashmir post civilian shooting. #LetTheNetWork — InternetShutdowns.in (@NetShutdowns) May 13, 2020

A police official told PTI: “At around 10:45 am, a naka party of CRPF signalled a vehicle to stop at Kawoosa in the jurisdiction of police station Magam in district Budgam, but the driver of vehicle tried to run away from the spot.”

The official said the vehicle’s driver was injured after CRPF troops fired shots.