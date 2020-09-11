Ken Crossan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 This photo, titled “Having a Laugh,” features a common seal in Caithness, Scotland.

The world feels like complete panda-monium right now. But thanks to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, we can all take a brief break from the news cycle and focus on otter things — like pictures of animals being complete goofballs.

The annual contest, which recognizes the funniest images of animals out in the wild across the globe, announced its 2020 finalists on Thursday — and the pictures do puffin short of making one howl.

Of this year’s 44 finalists, there’s a rebellious kingfisher, a lighthearted langur and a turtle with one shell of an attitude. If you happen to find one of these images really furry — er, funny, you can vote for it in the “People’s Choice” category on the contest’s website. Winners will be announced on Oct. 22.

Otherwise, scroll on down and enjoy laughing until you’re horse.

CHARLIE DAVIDSON/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Almost Time to Get Up” captures a raccoon in Newport News, Virginia.

Christina Holfelder/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “I Could Puke” shows a group of gentoo penguins in the Falkland Islands at sunrise.

Mark Fitzpatrick/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 "Terry the Turtle Flipping the Bird" was taken in Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia.

Krisztina Scheef/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Seriously, Would You Share Some” is a photo of puffins in Scotland.

Luis Burgueáo/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “I Had to Stay Late at Work” is a photo of elephant seals that was taken in Isla Escondida in Chubut province, Patagonia Argentina.

Martin Grace/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Socially Uninhibited” features a chacma baboon in River Chobe, Botswana.

Arthur Telle Thiemenn/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Smiley” is an image of a Sparisoma cretense in El Hierro, Canary Islands.

Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Crashing into the Picture” shows a couple of giraffes in Etosha National Park, Namibia.

Sally Lloyd-Jones/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “It’s a Mocking Bird” is an image of a kingfisher that was taken in Kirkcudbright, United Kingdom.

Esa Ringbom/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Doggo” features a brown bear in Kuhmo, East Finland.

Petr Sochman/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Social Distance, Please!” features rose-ringed parakeets at Kaudulla National Park in Sri Lanka.

Mike Lessel/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Quiet Please” is a picture of a kestrel in Huntington Beach, California.

Max Teo/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “It’s the Last Day of School Holidays” is an image of smooth-coated otters in Singapore.

Thomas Vijayan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Fun For All Ages” features langurs in Kabini, India.

Femke van Willigen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “The Inside Joke” is a picture of a Eurasian red squirrel in Espelo, Netherlands.

Jagdeep Rajput/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020 “Like Mother Like Daughter” features two Asian elephants at Corbett National Park in India.