Coronavirus: All Restaurants, Pubs, Bars To Remain Shut Across Bengal Till March 31

Barcroft Media via Getty Images KOLKATA, INDIA - MARCH 20, 2020: Commuters wear face masks as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus in Kolkata. India has reported four deaths and 223 cases so far.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Tamal Shee / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Tamal Shee / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

KOLKATA ― The West Bengal government on Saturday ordered all restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs, amusement parks, museums and zoos to remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said.

The order, which aims to prevent all non-essential social gatherings, comes into effect on Sunday morning, he said.

The directive also applies to massage parlours and hookah bars, the official said, adding that strict action would be taken in case of any violation.

“In order to further check non-essential social gatherings which lead to spread of the virus from infected persons to healthy persons we have ordered the shutdown,” the official said.