2,081 Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, Patient Given Plasma Therapy Shows Improvement

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A visitor undergoes thermal screening at the entry point to the city hospital during lockdown, at IP Extension on April 20, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

The total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Delhi have gone up to 2,081 with 1,603 active cases and 47 deaths, according to the Union health ministry and Delhi government data.

“Out of all the patients admitted at hospitals, 26 are in ICU and five are on ventilator,” health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI.

After 53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will also test journalists in the national capital.

Sure. We will do that https://t.co/ehcY5OMiEP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2020

However, the chief minister did not elaborate on when and how this will be done.

Plasma therapy in Delhi

A 49-year-old coronavirus patient in Delhi, who was given plasma therapy, showed improvement and was taken off ventilator support, according to reports. He is admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

The hospital said the man has now recovered and tested negative for coronavirus twice, NDTV said.

“It is important to understand that it is no magic bullet. During his treatment, other standard treatment protocols were followed; we can say that plasma therapy could have worked as a catalyst in speeding up his recovery,” The Indian Express quoted Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director — Max Healthcare, as saying.