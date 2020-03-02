First Positive Cases Of Coronavirus Detected In Delhi and Telangana; Harsh Vardhan Says 'We're Prepared'

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images This handout photo provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police shows Indian nationals, airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China's Wuhan, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility at the Chhawla area of New Delhi.

Two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 have been detected in India, one of them in Delhi.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Health, the person who has been tested positive in Delhi had travelled to Italy. The other person who tested positive is in Telangana and had travelled to Dubai.

The statement said more details on these two cases were being awaited.

The ministry said that both the patients were being closely monitored.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan said, “We are already prepared in advance and are closely monitoring other countries. We are also discussing if we have to revise any of our decisions, amplify it or focus in any particular direction.”

Harsh Vardhan also said that India has issued a travel advisory asking Indians not to travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy.

He said the list would be revised according to requirements.

In Telangana, the patient is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. State health minister Eatela Rajender has called an emergency meeting.

Delhi’s first confirmed case of coronavirus comes at a time when 85 Indian students from the Italian town of Pavia, in northern Italy’s Lombardi have sent an SOS.

The students, according to The Times of India, have been stranded in the region of Italy that has had 17 confirmed cases.