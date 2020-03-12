Coronavirus: No Foreign Players Till April 15, All The IPL Updates You Need

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the coin toss during the Indian Premier League Final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 12, 2019.

The fate of IPL matches hangs in the balance even as major sporting events are either getting cancelled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19), which has now being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The National Basketball Association (NBA) said it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony will be held in ancient Olympia without spectators. While Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said there has been no change in plans to hold the Summer Olympic Games from July 24, Japan’s ruling party heavyweight Shigeru Ishiba said the country must brainstorm plans for dealing with canceled or postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, even if that is unlikely.

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.

As concerns over the coronavirus outbreak rise, several people on Twitter have asked the BCCI to postpone IPL 2020 matches (see here, here, here and here). A plea has also been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the central government not to allow BCCI to conduct the matches scheduled from March 29-May 24. The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent hearing of a plea seeking postponement of the matches.

Here are all the updates on the IPL:

- IPL governing council will meet on 14 March to discuss the threat of coronavirus and IPL 2020 matches, according to ANI, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Cricbuzz that they are monitoring the situation and a decision will be taken soon.

- Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya on Thursday said BCCI has been asked to follow Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings. He told The Indian Express that Chief Secretaries of Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been asked them to ensure that mass gatherings are avoided at matches. “So the sporting event may go on but public gathering has to be avoided,” Julaniya was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

- India on Wednesday suspended all visas, except diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. This has put a question mark over the participation of foreign players in the IPL. The players come under the ‘B-Sports’ visa category, according to The Hindu, and the business visa is not part of the list of exceptions.

- A BCCI source told PTI that a closed-door IPL seems like a real possibility now but even a postponement cannot be ruled out because about 60 overseas players won’t be available. As many as 63 foreign players are drafted to compete in the IPL, The Indian Express said.

- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said BCCI is ready to hold IPL matches without spectators. “It means there will be no sale of tickets. However, we are yet to receive any official request. We will consider it after receiving. If necessary, the IPL matches can be postponed,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. The opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to be held on March 29 in Mumbai.

- Karnataka has sought Centre’s advice on whether the IPL matches should be held in Bengaluru. Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express that the decision taken by Maharashtra government will also be taken into consideration.

- BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said the IPL will be held as per schedule. Talking to India Today, he said that the board will take all necessary precautions. “It’s on...and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus),” he was quoted as saying in the report.