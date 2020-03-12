Coronavirus: Helplines For All States And Union Territories In India

ASSOCIATED PRESS People wearing masks stand next to COVID-19 helpline number displayed on a wall at government run hospital in Kolkata, Friday, March 6, 2020.

As the world contends with the novel coronavirus pandemic, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the helplines set up by the government were receiving both domestic and international calls.

The central government has set up a dedicated helpline for information and medical help related to covid-19.

Helpline: +91-11-2397 8046

Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

State governments and administrations across the country have set up control rooms and helplines to help people with concerns and monitor the disease.

Health secretary Preeti Sudan told the high-level Group of Ministers in charge of the coronavirus response in India that all states/UTs were advised to do rigorous IEC (Information, Education and Communication) and make people aware about the precautions, symptoms and helpline numbers.

Here’s a list of helplines for all states and union territories in India:

Andhra Pradesh

24x7 control room — 0866-2410978 or dial 104

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Helpline: 03192- 232102

Arunachal Pradesh

Control room — 9436055743, 9612153293 and 9599929423 or dial the toll free number 11001902

Assam

Helpline No: 104 (Sarathi) or 6913347770

Bihar

Helpline: 104

Chandigarh

Helpline: 9779558282

Chhattisgarh

Helpline: 0771-2235091

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman& Diu

Helpline: 104

Delhi

Helplines: 011 22307145, 011 22300012, 011 22300036

Goa

Toll free helpline: 104

Gujarat

Helpline: 079-23250818 (Health), 079-23251900 (SEOC), 104

Haryana

Helpline: 8558893911

Helpline No. 108 functional in all districts

Himachal Pradesh

Toll free helpline - 104

Jammu and Kashmir

State level cell for Jammu and Kashmir - 0191-2549676

For Jammu division - 0191-2520982

Dr. Deepak Kapoor - 9419197338

For Kashmir division - 0194-2440283

DR SM Qadiri - 9419010363

Jharkhand

Control room- 9955837428 or 104

Karnataka:

Toll free: 104

Email: ssuidspbangalore@gmail.com.

Kerala:

24X7 helpline (DISHA) - 0471 2552056 / 1056 to contact health department in case of any respiratory symptom (including fever, cough, sore throat, breathlessness)

Control room numbers — 0471 2309250, 0471 2309251, 0471 230952

Ladakh

Helpline: 1982256462

Medical helpline: 102

Lakshadweep: 4896263742

Maharashtra

Helpline: 020-26127394

Madhya Pradesh

Helpline: 104 or 0755-4094192

Manipur

Helpline: 3852411668

Meghalaya

Helpline: 9366090748

Mizoram

Helplines: 8259930355, 7630943153

Nagaland

24x7 helplines — 7005415243, 9856071745, 7005536953

Odisha

Helpline: 0674-2390466/9439994857

Puducherry

Helpline: 413-2336 050 / 2333 644 or 104

Punjab

Control room: 0172-2920074

District-wise list of control room numbers is here.

Rajasthan

Helpline - 104

Control room (tourism dept) - 0141-2822851

Sikkim

Toll- free helpline: 104

District surveillance officers: East - 7029372100, West- 9593297809, North - 9641957468, South - 7407691463

Tamil Nadu

Landline: 044-29510400 or 044-29510500

Mobile: 94443 40496 or 87544 48477

Telangana:

Helpline: 104

Tripura

Helpline: 0381-2315879

Uttar Pradesh:

Helpline: 1800-180-5145

Uttarakhand

Helpline: 104

West Bengal