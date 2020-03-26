Coronavirus In Bihar: Two More People Test Positive; Nitish Kumar Announces Relief Package

Hindustan Times via Getty Images People arriving from different states board a bus at Dak Bungalow crossing during the second day of lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronavirus, on March 24, 2020 in Patna, India.

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a relief package for the poor in the state.

PTI reported that the two were residents of the Munger district. Now the total number of confirmed cases in the state are 6..

Pradip Das, the director of Rajendra Medical Research Institute, told the news agency that samples were collected of 55 people who had come in contact with a 38-year-old who got infected with the virus and died last Saturday, a day before his test results arrived.

Meanwhile, Kumar announced a Rs 100 crore relief package for the poor in the state..

This comes even as a 29-year-old resident of Patna had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week Nitish Kumar had also announced that families who have ration cards will get free ration for a month, pensioners will get one month pension in advance, and those in lockdown areas will also get Rs 1000.

The state also saw a harsh crackdown by authorities after the lockdown was announced.

PTI reported that more than 500 vehicles had been seized in the state on the first day of lockdown and 9 people had been arrested for defying restrictions.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), Jitendra Kumar told the news agency that till 6 pm on Wednesday 531 vehicle had been impounded and 41 FIRs had been registered.

Kumar said that fines to the tune of Rs 15,87,800 were slapped against those found guilty of violating the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the previous day, effective from midnight.

The notification to the effect issued by the National Disaster Management Authority provides for penalizing those found willfully disobeying the restrictions in place under the relevant sub-clause of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).