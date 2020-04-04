Coronavirus In India: 9 Things To Know Today

ASSOCIATED PRESS A man with Covid-19 symptoms gets down from an ambulance at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 2,902 — 2,650 are active cases, 183 have recovered, 68 have died and one has migrated, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 12 pm.

Here’s what you need to know today:

1. Total 445 cases in Delhi, 95 cases reported since yesterday

"Delhi has total 445 corona cases right now. 95 new cases added up since yesterday. Only 40 cases are locally transmitted. Which means situation is still under control in Delhi." :@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/pkZPgYtuW3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 4, 2020

2. 601 new cases since yesterday: Health Ministry

In a press briefing, the health ministry said 601 new positive cases have been reported since yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 2,902. The ministry also said that 1,023 positive cases across 17 states are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

3. Tamil Nadu reports second coronavirus death

A 51-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at Villupuram Government Hospital on Saturday. According to a press release by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, The NewsMinute said, he had attended the Nizamuddin event in Delhi.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on 31 March and had been undergoing treatment since then.

4. 108 healthcare workers of Sir Ganga Ram hospital quarantined

Delhi: 108 members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital staff including doctors and nurses have been quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who in their second test report were found positive for #COVID19. Of the 108, 85 are in home quarantine and 23 in the hospital — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

5. FIFA postpones U-17 Women’s World Cup in India

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India in November has been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken by the FIFA-Confederations working group which was recently established by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The working group decided to “postpone the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Panama/Costa Rica 2020 — originally scheduled for August/September 2020 — and the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 — originally scheduled for November 2020.”

“New dates will be identified,” FIFA said in a statement. — PTI

6. Air India stops bookings till 30 April

Air India has stopped bookings for domestic and international flights till 30 April as it awaits a decision from the government on the lockdown, a spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir said they are taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15. In the case of SpiceJet and GoAir, they have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1.

An IndiGo spokesperson said bookings for international flights remain suspended.

Full service carrier Vistara said it has started bookings for travel from April 15.

7. Delhi University puts registration process for admissions on hold

Delhi University has put the registration process for admissions on hold in the national capital. The university is closed till April 14.

“The registration process for admissions for the session 2020-21 in UG/PG/M.Phil/Ph.D courses of the University of Delhi is on hold till further orders,” DU said in a statement on Friday. — PTI

8. UK death toll rises to 3,605

The death toll in UK from the coronavirus rose by 684 to 3,605, according to figures released on Friday by the Department of Health and Social Care. The total, 3,605, marks a total day-on-day increase of 23%.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will remain in self-isolation even though a week has passed since his coronavirus diagnosis – as he still has a temperature.

9. Jump in cases in Singapore

Singapore will close schools and most workplaces for a month as part of stricter measures to curb a recent jump in coronavirus infections, according to Reuters.

Authorities said record jumps in new infections this week, taking its total to 1,114 cases, pointed to the need for a tougher approach.