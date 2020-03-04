Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 28, Six From Noida Test Negative

P. Ravikumar / Reuters Medical staff with protective clothing inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai.

Union minister of Health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said there are a total of 28 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

Here’s the breakdown:

- 1 case in Delhi

- 6 cases in Agra (patients are relatives of Delhi-based man who tested positive)

- 16 Italians and an Indian driver

- 1 case in Telangana

- 3 cases in Kerala, who were discharged last week after recovery and are in quarantine at their homes.

The minister said that all international patients will be screened for symptoms at airports. Fourteen of the infected Italians are in isolation at the Indo Tibetan Border Police’s quarantine facility and two are in hospital, he added.

The minister said that the Italian tourists had come much before passengers from Italy were being screened in India. “One of the men was confirmed as a positive case in Rajasthan and he transmitted it to his wife. Apart from these two, 14 others have been also been infected,” The Indian Express quoted Vardhan as saying.

Meanwhile, six people from Noida have tested negative for coronavirus, officials said. They have, however, been self-quarantined at their homes for the next 14 days and if symptoms for COVID-19 develop, they will be retested, officials told PTI. These six people had come in contact with the Delhi-based man who tested positive for virus.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he had decided not to participate in any ‘Holi milan’ programme this year.

“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any ‘Holi milan’ programme,” the PM tweeted.

The Ministry of Health has set up a 24*7 helpline for coronavirus— +91-11-2397 8046

#COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdate



Some simple hygienic practices can help in protecting against #nCoV2019 .



Please share this information for wider awareness. Please also note our 24*7 Control Room Helpline number.#CoronaOutbreak #SwasthaBharat #HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/iDIKuAcpw4 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 4, 2020