Coronavirus In West Bengal: Govt Announces Lockdown Dates; Covid Patients Protest On Streets

SOPA Images via Getty Images Kolkata Municipal Corporation health department conducts test on a girl in Kolkata on 27 July,2020.

Editors note: This article has been updated in light of the West Bengal government updating the lockdown dates.

Update: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee government announced that the bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will go on till August 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Anandabazar Patrika reported that the lockdown dates are August 5, 6, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.

This week there is a lockdown on July 29.

Flights and trains will be cancelled on days of the lockdown.

West Bengal’s woes with Covid-19 seem to have no end. Even as the Mamata Banerjee government has maintained that it is trying its best to control the situation, over 50 Covid-19 patient took to the streets in Karnajora near Raiganj over poor facilities for them in a government centre.

One of the patients told The Telegraph, “Lunch is seldom served before 3.30pm and dinner comes around 11.30pm. The quality of food is very poor and a resident of the safe home is bound to become weak.”

The report said that those protesting either had no symptoms or had mild symptoms.

They also complained of being provided only two 200ml water pouches a day for drinking water.

West Bengal has so far reported 60,830 cases of Covid-19 and has 19,502 active cases.

When is the next lockdown?

West Bengal decided that it will have state-wide bi-weekly lockdowns with the next one being on July 29.

However the government has not yet declared the dates after that.

The Times of India reported that on Monday chief minister Banerjee was supposed to hold a meeting to decide on the date.

The report said that the government is likely to decide on lockdown dates till August 15.

‘Good’ doctor runs away after testing positive for Covid

A government doctor in Birbhum was on the run for over 12 hours after he tested positive for Covid-19 and the probe has been launched into his “conduct”, The Telegraph reported.

The report said the doctor in his 40s has co-morbidities and was supposed to be shifted to Kolkata.

He is now admitted in a Covid hospital in Bolpur.