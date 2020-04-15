Coronavirus In West Bengal: Traders Suffer Losses On Poila Boishakh, Clashes In Asansol

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR via Getty Images Rickshaw pullers wait for customers during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on April 14, 2020.

Even as Poila Baishakh, the Bengali new year, saw almost no celebrations across West Bengal, the state reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 120.

So far, seven people have died from the novel coronavirus in West Bengal.

The government on Tuesday said that they have identified high risk spots, and they will keep a strict vigilance on slums.

Given the lockdown, traders in Bengal said that they have suffered losses as they missed the crucial period before the Bengali new year that sees a spike in buying from consumers.

High risk spots

The West Bengal health department said that they have identified “high-risk spots” across the state where the number of COVID-19 cases are higher and said they have come up with a strategy to break the chain, according to PTI.

In an order the state heath department, without naming the areas said, “An analysis of the available data reveals that some geographical areas in the state show a higher number of COVID-19 infected persons. As a significant number of these cases can be traced to a few pockets, settlements and families, it calls for heightened vigilance and preventive steps,” the department stated.

According to the PTI report the order emphasised on the need for early detection of cases by tracing and tracking primary and secondary contacts of those that have contracted the disease.

“Aggressive listing, tracing and tracking of all primary and secondary contacts will be undertaken with utmost promptness. Asymptomatic, low-risk and secondary contacts will be placed under home quarantine and thereafter closely monitored for symptoms,” it said.

Teams for made for dengue surveillance may be roped in

The health department said that teams that had been created for dengue surveillance may be roped in after they are trained. “They (teams for dengue surveillance) have to be on the lookout for persons with symptoms of influenza, including fever, sore throat, cough and runny nose or symptoms respiratory distress, in any form,” it stated, adding that surveillance will be enhanced with the help of municipal health staffers and ASHA workers.

Personnel deployed for house-to-house survey will wear masks, gloves and other protective gear deemed fit by authorities, depending upon the perceived threat of exposure, the department explained.

“Households, hospital wards and localities will be disinfected hypochlorite solution with the help of local bodies,” it added.

Focus on slums

Reports suggest that the West Bengal administration has decided to keep a heightened vigilance on slums in Kolkata in order to break the spread of the coronavirus.

Anandabazaar.com reported sources as saying that state urban development minister and mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim and state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha along with the health department will create an app where the date of slum dwellers will be stored.

The report said volunteers will be engaged to collect such data and they will go to the slums and collect data on people who have been sick, who show symptoms like cough and cold.

600 held in Bengal

According to a report in PTI, people continued to be arrested in Kolkata in a bid to stop people from venturing out of their homes.

The report said that over 600 people were arrested different parts of the city on the Bengali New Years day on Tuesday for defying the lockdown norms.

A police official said that 95 vehicles were also seized during the vigil conducted till 8 pm, he said.

Those arrested will be prosecuted under sections dealing with disobedience of order duly promulgated, the officer added.

Loss of business

Businesses across Kolkata suffered losses as they could not open their shops for Bengali new years, an occasion that is usually marked by celebratory buying of gifts, including jewelry and clothes, and food.

A garment shop owner at Jadavpur told PTI, “Many people go on a shopping spree as stores offer discounts before the New Year begins. This time, however, our business has been badly hit by the lockdown.

“Traders usually consider Poila Boisakh an auspicious occasion. They begin the year with a new ledger (haalkhata), but this Noboborsho started on a gloomy note.”

Kumar Rajagopalan, the chief executive officer of the Retailers Association of India, said it might be the end of the road for 20 per cent traders, if the situation does not improve any time soon.

For retailers of non-essential items, including jewellery, apparel, shoes, durables and electronic goods, the situation is getting from bad to worse. Some have suffered 100 per cent losses, Rajagopalan said.

“In the absence of government support, 20 to 25 per cent retailers may go out of business or will be in dire need of financial infusion to stay afloat,” he said.

Shankar Sen, the chairman of jewellery chain Senco Gold and Diamonds, said the sector is staring at huge losses, which could run into several thousand crores.

Clashes in Asansol

Clashes reportedly broke out in south Bengal’s Churulia in Asansol over the setting up of a quarantine centre.

The Telegraph reported that 20 policemen were injured after a mob had allegedly used guns and bombs in the clashes.

Among the 20 was Jamuria officer-in-charge Subrata Ghosh, who was hospitalised along with five others, the report said.

The report said that while 25 people are quarantined in the centre at a youth hostel, a protest was triggered among villagers when six people were shifted to another centre.

“When the police tried to pacify the villagers, the protesters threw stones at the law enforcers and beat them up with iron roads. Ghosh suffered a fracture in the left leg. Many policemen suffered head injuries,” The Telegraph quoted sources as saying.