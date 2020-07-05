This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
At 24,850 Cases And 613 Deaths, India Records Highest Single Day COVID Spike So Far

The coronavirus cases in India continue to escalate.
By Press Trust of India

New Delhi, July 5 (PTI) With 24,850 people testing positive for coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in a day, the highest so far, India’s COVID-19 caseload soared to 6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the third consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 20,000 in the country.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,09,082 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,44,814 active cases of coronavirus infections presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

“Thus, around 60.77 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 295 are from Maharashtra, 81 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Bihar, eight from Jammu and Kashmir, seven from Rajasthan, five each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Telangana, two each from Goa and Jharkhand and one from Himachal Pradesh.

