Hindustan Times via Getty Images JAIPUR, INDIA - MARCH 26: Health officials question a family member of a patient who tested positive for Covid-19 during the second day of national lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Ramganj, on March 26, 2020 in Jaipur, India. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases in India on Sunday rose to 1,024 including 48 foreign nationals, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (M&FW). Maharashtra is the worst-hit state and has reported 186 coronavirus positive cases, followed by Kerala at 182.

As per the ministry statistics, 95 patients have been cured or discharged and one migrated case. The number of deaths due to infection are 27. This includes 6 in Maharashtra, 5 in Gujarat, 3 in Karnataka, 2 each in Madhya Pradesh, J&K and Delhi and one each on Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

So far, Maharashtra is leading the Coronavirus tally with 186 cases followed by Kerala with 182 cases. Karnataka has so far reported 76 cases followed by Telangana with 66 cases. Uttar Pradesh has 65 cases and Gujarat has 58 cases followed by Rajasthan with 55 cases. Delhi has reported 49 cases and Madhya Pradesh has 30 cases so far.

On Sunday, a top official on the White House’s coronavirus task force warned Sunday that every metro area in the United States will likely face a major outbreak.

Deborah Birx, a medical doctor and the task force’s response coordinator, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she remains “deeply concerned” about the pandemic and called on every state to issue mitigation measures.

The U.S. last week surpassed China as the country with the most confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. There are more than 124,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. and at least 2,100 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In Italy, the total number of deaths have rose to 10,779 with 756 deaths reported on Sunday. The new positives are 3,815 (73,880 total).

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the Union government is struggling hard to upgrade the basis health infrastructure facilities in the country. Recently, the Indian government has announced to build an additional 40,000 ventilators for emergency treatment.Also, it has approved an Indian company to manufacture Coronavirus test kits and to distribute them in the government approved testing labs.