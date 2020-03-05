Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People People queue up at a COVID screening center at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML).

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 29 after a Paytm employee who had travelled to Italy tested positive. Five people who came in contact with the Paytm employee have been tested and quarantined till their results come in, Delhi government health officials told PTI.

“We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitised,” a company spokesperson was quoted in a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, the government says it is taking steps to facilitate the return of pilgrims from Srinagar, Kargil and Maharashtra, and fishermen from Kerala who are in Iran.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said an Indian medical team will reach Iran during the day and was likely to set up its first clinic at Qom by the evening to start screening for coronavirus before bringing people back.

Update for Indians stranded in #Iran and for their families: Our medical team for screening arrives in Iran today. Hope to establish first clinic at Qom by this evening. Screening process will start immediately thereafter. Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 5, 2020

On Wednesday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had announced 28 cases, including 16 Italians. “One of the men was confirmed as a positive case in Rajasthan and he transmitted it to his wife. Apart from these two, 14 others have been also been infected,” Vardhan said.

The 14 Italians have now been shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from the Indo Tibetan Border Police’s quarantine facility. “Medanta has received, at the special request of the government, 14 asymptomatic persons suspected to have COVID-19. These patients are housed on a completely separate floor, in an isolated quarantine floor, with no contact with the rest of the hospital,” the Hospital PRO told ANI.

This includes the first three cases from Kerala who have now recovered and been discharged.

Speaking in the Parliament on Thursday, Vardhan said he is reviewing the situation daily. The minister, according to NDTV, also advised Indians to not travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, and other affected countries.

Modi’s Brussels visit deferred

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that India and EU have decided to reschedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels.

“Health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present. It has been decided that the summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date,” he added.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which PM Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present. So, it has been decided that Summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date. pic.twitter.com/ks8YtDbfZ3 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Primary schools in Delhi shut till 31 March

The Delhi government announced the closure of all primary schools in the national capital till 31 March as a precautionary measure.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 5, 2020