Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters A health worker in personal protective equipment reacts as she and the rest of the team walk through an alley during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a slum area in Mumbai, India, August 3, 2020.

India’s death toll from Covid-19 crossed 100,000 on Friday, seven months after the first cases were reported in the country.

With more than 1,095 deaths registered in the past 24 hours, India’s toll touched 100,271 Livemint reported. The Press Trust of India reported the number of deaths to be 1,00,768.

The United States with 212,000 deaths and Brazil with 144,000 deaths are the only two other countries to have breached that mark.

On average, 1,065 people have died every day over the past week in India, against 755 average daily deaths in the US and 713 in Brazil in the same period, The Hindustan Times reported.

Around 83.4% of the new deaths reported on Thursday were from 10 state, Livemint reported. Maharashtra with 394 death was followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths. The eight other states are Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

India’s Covid-19 caseload now stands at 64,64,012, with death count at 1,00,768 and recoveries at 54,15,197, according to PTI.

India is leading in terms of number of recovered cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to data complied by the John Hopkins University, NDTV reported.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for Covid-19, PTI reported today. Earlier this week, Vice President Venkaiah Nadu tested positive for Covid-19. He was reported to be asymptomatic.

Several political leaders from India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and others, including former president Pranab Mukherjee, have died in the pandemic that is raging in the country.

In the United States, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive, a month ahead of the U.S. election.

More than one million people have died globally from Covid-19 since the pandemic started in China less than a year ago.