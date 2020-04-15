Health Ministry Identifies 170 Districts As Hotspots: 8 Things To Know Today

MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images A municipal worker sprays disinfectant solution to sanitise a residential area in Faridabad on April 15, 2020.

India has confirmed 11,933 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 10,197 patients currently under treatment and death toll at 392, the Union health ministry’s update said on Wednesday evening.

What you needs to know today:

1. 170 districts identified as hotspots: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said 170 districts have been classified as hotspots and 207 as non-hotspots. Hotspot districts, it said, are those where either a large number of cases have been reported or the rate of growth of cases is high.

As per data till yesterday, 170 districts have been classified as hot spot districts. Non hot spot districts where cases have been reported are 207 in number.



- JS, @MoHFW_INDIA #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/nEaGYcdg8H — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 15, 2020

2. MP did not have testing infrastructure till March 23, says CM Chouhan

As of Wednesday morning, Madhya Pradesh had confirmed 730 cases and 50 deaths from Covid-19.

The state is yet to get a health minister since Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as chief minister last month on March 23.

In Bhopal, coronavirus patients include 34 health department officials and 15 policemen and their families, Vidya Krishnan reported for The Caravan.

People in Indore shouldn't be scared, numbers will increase. If someone doesn't know that they're positive, they'll not only risk their own lives but that of others too. So we decided to conduct testings extensively. This will help control Corona: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/LZgf6kvBA4 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

3. Delhi coronavirus patient charged with indecent behaviour

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said an FIR has been registered against a coronavirus patient in the capital for indecent behaviour.

“After treatment the patient will be handed over to police. We have increased the security in hospitals,” he said.

4. Govt’s guidelines for the extended national lockdown

MHA issues revised consolidated guidelines on the #Lockdown2 measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Q85DFtMAob — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 15, 2020

5. Gujarat MLA tests positive hours after meeting CM, deputy

A Gujarat MLA has tested positive for the novel coronavirus hours after meeting CM Vijay Rupani and his deputy at the CM’s official residence, reports say.

The CM’s Office has blamed MLA Imran Khedawala for not taking necessary precaution after having given his sample for testing. “Because there were a number of cases of Corona in walled city, CM Rupani had called local MLAs of the entire area… Around two days back, following symptoms like flu and fever, Khedawala’s samples were taken… He should have avoided meeting others till the reports came. By not doing so, he committed a mistake,” a release from the chief minister’s office said, Indian Express quoted.

6. No special train to clear passenger rush, says Railway ministry

The Railway ministry’s clarification came after thousands of migrant workers gathered at Bandra station in Mumbai and at Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday, demanding transportation to go back to their hometowns.

It is clarified that all Passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till 3rd May 2020 and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush



All concerned may pl.take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 14, 2020

News18′s Radhika Ramaswamy said 800-1000 people had been booked by the Mumbai police following the incident in Bandra.

Bandra migrants incidents. Steps taken -

Mumbai police registers an FIR against 800-1000 people under IPC sections 143,147,149,186,188 and under sections of the Epidemic Act.

A man named Vinay Dubey has been detained by the police for mobilising the crowd and spreading rumours — Radhika Ramaswamy (@radhika1705) April 14, 2020

7. Ahmedabad hospital segregates Covid wards based on religion

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has segregated its Covid wards based on religion, the Indian Express reports. Medical Superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod told the newspaper that a ward for Hindu patients and another for Muslim patients had been created as per a state government decision.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Ahmedabad Collector K.K. Nirala have denied any knowledge of it.

8. US allows H-1B visa extension, relief for stranded Indians

The US government has decided to allow applications by H-1B visa holders for an extended stay in the country.

The technology companies depend on H-1B visa to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.