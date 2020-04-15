Health Ministry Identifies 170 Districts As Hotspots: 8 Things To Know Today

India has confirmed 11,933 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 10,197 patients currently under treatment and death toll at 392, the Union health ministry’s update said on Wednesday evening.
What you needs to know today:
1. 170 districts identified as hotspots: Health Ministry
The Health Ministry said 170 districts have been classified as hotspots and 207 as non-hotspots. Hotspot districts, it said, are those where either a large number of cases have been reported or the rate of growth of cases is high.
2. MP did not have testing infrastructure till March 23, says CM Chouhan
As of Wednesday morning, Madhya Pradesh had confirmed 730 cases and 50 deaths from Covid-19.
The state is yet to get a health minister since Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as chief minister last month on March 23.
In Bhopal, coronavirus patients include 34 health department officials and 15 policemen and their families, Vidya Krishnan reported for The Caravan.
3. Delhi coronavirus patient charged with indecent behaviour
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said an FIR has been registered against a coronavirus patient in the capital for indecent behaviour.
“After treatment the patient will be handed over to police. We have increased the security in hospitals,” he said.
4. Govt’s guidelines for the extended national lockdown
5. Gujarat MLA tests positive hours after meeting CM, deputy
A Gujarat MLA has tested positive for the novel coronavirus hours after meeting CM Vijay Rupani and his deputy at the CM’s official residence, reports say.
The CM’s Office has blamed MLA Imran Khedawala for not taking necessary precaution after having given his sample for testing. “Because there were a number of cases of Corona in walled city, CM Rupani had called local MLAs of the entire area… Around two days back, following symptoms like flu and fever, Khedawala’s samples were taken… He should have avoided meeting others till the reports came. By not doing so, he committed a mistake,” a release from the chief minister’s office said, Indian Express quoted.
6. No special train to clear passenger rush, says Railway ministry
The Railway ministry’s clarification came after thousands of migrant workers gathered at Bandra station in Mumbai and at Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday, demanding transportation to go back to their hometowns.
News18′s Radhika Ramaswamy said 800-1000 people had been booked by the Mumbai police following the incident in Bandra.
7. Ahmedabad hospital segregates Covid wards based on religion
The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has segregated its Covid wards based on religion, the Indian Express reports. Medical Superintendent Dr Gunvant H Rathod told the newspaper that a ward for Hindu patients and another for Muslim patients had been created as per a state government decision.
However, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Ahmedabad Collector K.K. Nirala have denied any knowledge of it.
8. US allows H-1B visa extension, relief for stranded Indians
The US government has decided to allow applications by H-1B visa holders for an extended stay in the country.
The technology companies depend on H-1B visa to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
“We recognise that non-immigrants may unexpectedly remain in the United States beyond their authorised period of stay due to COVID-19,” the US Department of Homeland Security said. (PTI)