One Person Dies In Bengal, All Domestic Flights Suspended: 11 Things You Need To Know Today

NOAH SEELAM via Getty Images A security personnel stands guard near an Air India Airbus A-320 displayed at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on March 14, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, 80 cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru are under lockdown till 31 March. According to the health ministry there are 415 active cases as of Monday morning and 23 people have been cured. One person died in Kolkata, taking the death toll from coronavirus in India to 8.

India also suspended all domestic flights from midnight of 24 March except for cargo planes.

Here are 11 things you need to know

1. One Person Dies In West Bengal

A 57-year-old man has died in West Bengal on Monday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the patient and his family had returned from Italy.

A 57-year-old male patient, who was admitted to the Salt Lake unit expired at around 3:35 pm, today. He was detected #COVID19 positive after samples were sent to NICED and SSKM Hospital on March 20 and 21: AMRI Hospital, Kolkata https://t.co/2O5aUhfoQN — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Update: However, reports said that the man had not visited Italy and had no history of foreign travel. (Read more here.)

2. Kerala Goes Into Lockdown

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a lockdown in the state on Monday even as 28 people tested positive in the state for the virus.

Kerala will go into a lockdown.



Strict measures imposed in Kasaragod district.



Essential services will remain open.



State borders will be closed.



Have decided to intensify monitoring activities. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 23, 2020

ALERT : 28 new #coronavirus cases in #Kerala today on Monday. Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi announces #lockdown in Kerala. State borders to be sealed, essential services will be allowed. No one allowed to move around unnecessarily, if found doing so, there will be arrest. @ndtv — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) March 23, 2020

3. Domestic Flights Suspended

The government announced that all domestic flights will be suspended from midnight on 24 March.

This, however, will not apply to cargo flights

#Breaking | Govt suspends domestic flights from tomorrow midnight,

23.59 IST of Mar 24 pic.twitter.com/MdmUjNcdQs — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 23, 2020

4. Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

While the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die 12 days ahead of schedule, reports said that the Rajya Sabha was also likely to be adjourned by the end of the day.

#Breaking | Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die. pic.twitter.com/GFVZKs8jDU — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 23, 2020

5. Tokyo Olympics Likely To Be Postponed

The Tokyo Olympics appear certain to be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, as Canada and Australia said they were looking ahead to a 2021 games.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe told his country’s parliament on Monday a postponement of the games would be unavoidable if the they cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus impact. Abe was commenting on the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include a postponement. HuffPost Japan has Abe’s statement in full (in Japanese).

6. Kerala Priest Arrested For Conducting Holy Mass

A priest of the Nithya Sahaya Matha Church in Chalakudi was arrested on Monday after he conducted a holy mass amid the coronavirus lockdown across India.

Maturbhumi reported that the people who attended the mass were also booked by the police.

Kerala: Priest of Nithya Sahaya Matha Church in Chalakudi arrested for conducting holy mass, as it violates a restriction on large gatherings due to view of Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EssMeiqU8w — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

7. Supreme Court To Hear Cases Through Video Conferencing

ANI reported that the Supreme Court, is for the first time, making preparations for hearing of cases through video conferencing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Supreme Court makes preparations for hearing of matters through video conferencing for the first time, due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ie3VfxNz64 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

8. Legal Action Against Violators

The Centre on Monday advised states to strictly follow the lockdown and said legal action will be take against violators.

Centre advises States to strictly enforce lockdown, also asks to take legal action against the violators. pic.twitter.com/lsobGeC1Ol — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) March 23, 2020

9. Positive Cases In Maharashtra Rises To 89

Maharashtra, where the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are the highest, the number of cases rose to 89.

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 89: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/XeETk5sTXf — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

10. Modi Asks People To Take The Lockdown Seriously

Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/WK9vVZs742 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

11. All OPD Services Suspended In AIIMS