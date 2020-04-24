Coronavirus Updates: Tamil Nadu Records 72 New Cases, Declares Intense Lockdown In 5 Cities

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A medical worker in PPE seen at Ambulance Head Quarter Corporation of Kolkata on April 23, 2020.

1. 72 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu

72 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,755.

#covid19#Tamilnadu update:



Total no. of COVID19 cases - 1755



In last 24 hours - 72 new cases, 114 recoveries



Total no. of recoveries - 866

2. Intense lockdown announced for 5 Tamil Nadu cities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that five cities in the state will go into intense lockdown from Sunday to break the chain of transmission.

A four-day shutdown has been declared in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore from Sunday 6 am to Wednesday 9 pm. The lockdown will begin in Tirupur and Salem at 6 am on Sunday but end at 9 pm on Tuesday.

3. 5 in jail test positive in Bengaluru

Of the 126 persons arrested for attacking health workers in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura last week, five have tested positive for Covid-19 in jail, PTI reported.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan told reporters that two of the prisoners tested positive on Thursday, while the three others had on Friday.

All the five have been shifted to a hospital.

4. Four-month-old baby dies in Kerala

A four-month-old baby died with Covid-19 in Kerala’s Kozhikode, Malayala Manorama reported. The child had heart ailments since birth.

According to Mathrubhumi, the baby had been in critical condition due to severe pneumonia and died of heart attack.

Her parents’s test results are awaited.

This is the third death reported in the state and may be the youngest fatality in the country. On Monday, Delhi had reported the death of a one-and-a-half month old child.

5. Maharashtra minister tests positive

A Maharashtra minister has tested coronavirus positive, a health official said on Thursday. The minister is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, the official added.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai had crossed the 4,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 478 new patients, while the death toll increased to 168, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

6. Confirmed cases cross 23,000- mark in India

On Friday morning, the Union health ministry reported that India had confirmed 23,077 of Covid-19 with 17,610 patients currently under treatment.