Here Are The Latest Images Showing How The World Is Responding To Coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, countries around the world are responding to the threat. Some are taking sharp actions, such as limiting travel and closing mass gatherings such as sporting events to the public.

See the latest photos showing reaction to the coronavirus across the world below.

Above: In this handout image provided by UEFA, a soccer match between Valencia CF and Atalanta at Estadio Mestalla kicks off in an empty stadium on March 10, in Valencia, Spain.

MIGUEL MEDINA via Getty Images

Pigeons gather on Piazza del Duomo by Milan’s cathedral on March 10 in Milan. Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people on March 10 to control the coronavirus.

Ezra Acayan via Getty Images

A disinfection worker sprays antiseptic solution to prevent COVID-19 aboard a fire truck along a street on March 11 in Manila.

Pablo Cuadra via Getty Images

Empty shelves in supermarket at Madrid’s Arganzuela district on March 10.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images

Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie on March 8 in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in Italy.

Ivan Romano via Getty Images

A news agent reads an Italian newspaper that reads: “Tutti a casa” (Everyone at home), inside her newsstand while wearing gloves on March 10 in Salerno, Italy.

Chalinee Thirasupa / Reuters

Muay Thai fighters perform at Walking Street inside an empty bar, lacking tourists, after the coronavirus outbreak in Pattaya, Thailand, on March 11.

JASON REDMOND / Reuters

Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for the coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of one of the biggest coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S., on March 11.

Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

A boy wearing a hat with a protective screen, following an outbreak of COVID-19, blows soap bubbles at a park in Daegu, South Korea, March 12.

VLADIMIR SIMICEK via Getty Images

A worker wearing protective clothes disinfects an interior of a public bus at Transport Company of Bratislava as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus in Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 11.

Chung Sung-Jun via Getty Images

Disinfection workers wearing protective gear spray antiseptic solution in a Seoul subway car on March 11 in South Korea.

PHILIP FONG via Getty Images

A face mask-clad airline employee works at the departure hall of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on March 10.

Stefano Mazzola/Awakening via Getty Images

An ecological operator sanitizes a garbage can in Piazza San Marco against coronavirus on March 11, in Venice, Italy.

MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images

An aerial photo shows unused tourist buses parked on a lot near Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on March 8.

Antonio Masiello via Getty Images