Coronavirus Shitfest: Twitter Is Baffled By Homeopathy, Gobar Being Peddled As Solutions

Getty Images/Twitter .

The arrival of coronavirus in India has been a bit of a shit fest, literally so, with elected representatives of the government, a ministry and just a few random Hindutva groups spreading misinformation.

The people of India have been left baffled by the narrative of gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung) being the cure for everything, as the rest of the world is working against time to find an antidote.

A BJP MLA from Assam, Suman Haripriya, has said, “We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area... I believe something similar could be done with gaumutra and gobar to cure coronavirus (disease).”

And where does one access gaumutra to spray around? The Hindu Mahasabha is going to organise a ‘gaumutra party’. The Print quoted Chakrapani Maharaj, chief of the Hindu Mahasabha as saying, “Just like we organise tea parties, we have decided to organise a gaumutra party, wherein we will inform people about what is coronavirus and how, by consuming cow-related products, people can be saved from it.”

If the thought of playing around with or consuming cow excreta scares you, worry not. The government has other unscientific methods of saving you from the coronavirus.

In Telangana, the AYUSH Ministry has been distributing homeopathy pills to “prevent” the spread of coronavirus.

If all of this leaves you baffled, you are not alone. Here are a number of people who took to Twitter bewildered. Here’s what people said:

- China failed to develop medication for Corona Virus



- Japan failed to develop medication for CoronaVirus



- US failed to develop medication for CoronaVirus



Meanwhile Hindu Mahasabha claims that Gaumutr &Gobar can fight Corona Virus



Mera Desh Badal Raha hai

Aage badh raha hai — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) March 3, 2020

Things that do not cure Corona Virus



- Gaumutra

-Gobar

-Hugging a cow

-Falling in love with a cow.



Please be wise and go to your nearest doctor if you have been unwell. — aparna (@FuschiaScribe) March 3, 2020

I wonder if Gaumutra and Gobar can cure stupidity of BJP leaders🤷 https://t.co/5LxsWGnpwU — A Sanskriti (@wtfytab) March 3, 2020

No one:

Literally no one:

BJP MLA: gaumutra & gobar could cure corona virus#bjp#coronavirusindia — Morning Star (@lightbringer_af) March 3, 2020

This embrace of voodoo is unique in the 21st century - spending taxpayer money on homeopathy and ayurved. Why not jhaad phoonk to drive away Corona? https://t.co/qcBX4I976m — Somnath Mukherjee (@somnath1978) March 4, 2020

homeopathy crap!! What can be done when this bs has direct sanction from central govt https://t.co/PxExE2OlDe — Adithya (@WelshLongbowman) March 3, 2020

#Science journalists around the world rn: CRISPR could see its first application in #COVID19 diagnosis...#Indian science journalist: please stop saying Yoga will help.



No. Cow urine will not cure #Coronavirus.



OMG. PUT THAT CAKE OF COW DUNG DOWN. pic.twitter.com/6YZmsDJpWR — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) March 4, 2020