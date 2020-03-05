Screenshot John Oliver's 'Last Week Tonight' episode on coronavirus

The global coronavirus outbreak has made washing hands shoot to the top of everyone’s priority list. Or so one hopes.

Health officials and governments across the world are emphasising the need to wash your hands frequently and well. It’s number one on the World Health Organization and UNICEF’s list of measures to protect yourself and those around you.

The Centers of Disease Control Prevention says people should be scrubbing their hands with soap for at least twenty seconds each time if they want to prevent infection.

The concern has led to a whole bunch of videos online trying to make this highly entertaining while getting the message across. Even K pop stars are jumping in to spread awareness.

It started last week with a video choreographed by dancer Quang Dang, set to the Vietnam’s health ministry hand washing song, which went so viral that UNICEF shared it and John Oliver couldn’t stop bopping to it. It’s spawned the ‘Ghen Cô Vy Challenge’ on TikTok.

People have also been sharing and adding to this viral Twitter tread on songs to make it through those recommended 20 seconds. (No one wants to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ over and over again).

There’s a handwashing video for everyone out there. Check out the vast variety below:

Here’s the viral Vietnamese video that began it all.

A Chaplinesque tutorial on hand hygiene by Iranian comedian Danial Kheirikhah.

You could watch WHO’s step-by-step video guide or you could watch American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres follow those instructions.

Thanks to the coronavirus, everyone’s talking about how to wash your hands. I thought I’d do one better and show you. pic.twitter.com/guCO1KB1tN — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2020

There’s Geneva University Hospitals’ intense dance routine.

Or a classical dance version from closer home.

This flash mob by the employees of Centre Hospitalier de la Côte Basque.

A ‘Jimmiki Kammal’ version from Bengaluru’s Ramaiah Memorial Hospital for fans of the song in and outside Kerala.

A fun one from Japan to get through to kids.

Of course, OF COURSE, there is one for K-pop fans.

And a tip on how to use BTS’s latest smash hit to keep time.

You're supposed to wash your hands for 20 sec but if you are like „I don‘t wanna count to 20 everytime I wash my damn hands“ I can tell you that the refrain of ON is exactly 20 seconds long. So wash your hands, sing ON, have a good time and stay safe — Sarah ⁷ (@SarahJaneCheeky) March 3, 2020

Here’s one for Korean drama fans.

Maybe watch this last one☝🏽more for entertainment purposes than educational.