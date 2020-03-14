11 Things You Need To Know About Coronavirus Today

As countries around the world, including India, continue to grapple with the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, these are the latest updates from India and around the world. There are currently 83 cases, including two deaths, in India according to the union health ministry.

1. Aligarh Muslim University has suspended all classes till March 22.

2. A 25-year-old Bengaluru woman, whose husband tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, has also tested positive. Authorities found her in Agra after she escaped from the isolation ward of a hospital in Bengaluru where she was supposed to wait for her test results. The woman took a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi and then a train to Agra to be with her parents, raising concerns about how many people she may have come in contact with during this journey, the Times of India reported.

3. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has risen to 19 from 17 yesterday. A health department official told PTI one of the new cases is in Ahmednagar city and recently returned from Dubai, but did not share the location of the other.

“Till Friday evening, the number of persons who tested positive for coronavirus was 17. The test reports of two more persons came late at night. As they were found positive, the count of infected persons in the state now stands at 19,” the official told PTI.

4. Nagpur police has also reported that four people who were admitted in a hospital and getting tested for the coronavirus have left the hospital without informing authorities.



5. West Bengal has sealed its border with Bhutan, according to PTI.

6. Himachal Pradesh has also announced a shutdown of cinema halls and malls.

7. The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision making body of RSS, which was scheduled to start from Sunday has been cancelled because of the outbreak, PTI reported.

8. US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency because of the coronavirus and said that he will be tested soon, but not exactly when. This development happened right after Chinese billionaire Jack Ma announced he’s donating 500,000 testing kits and 1 million masks to the US to help the country combat the pandemic.

9. The US embassy in Delhi has cancelled all visa appointments from March 16 in light of the outbreak, PTI reported.

10. China sent about 30 tonnes of medical supplies, literally a planeload, to Italy to help the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported. Notably, other European Union members declined to send Italy supplies, choosing to stockpile them for their own citizens instead. Italy currently has the most number of cases outside of China and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Europe the epicentre of the pandemic.