Delhi, Mumbai and a total of 80 Indian cities have gone into lockdown till 31 March to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 341 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease and seven people have died. From spotting symptoms to disinfecting your phone to watch lists to hobbies to help you stay sane during self-isolation – here are 39 articles from all over the world to give you coronavirus tips.

According to Reuters, health experts said India’s cases have been growing at a rate seen during the early stages of the outbreak in other countries, which subsequently reported exponential increases in infections.

Here’s a handy list of things you need to know about Covid-19, and things you can do while you self isolate at home:

On Coronavirus

Things you can do while staying home:

What you can watch:

What you can read: