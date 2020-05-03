5 Things About Coronavirus You Need To Know Today

India’s COVID-19 cases have climbed to 39,980 as of 2:19pm on Sunday, 3 May 2020, while the death toll has risen to 1,301, the union healthy ministry said.
The ministry added that the number of active cases is 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.
5. Migrant workers journey home
Reports of special trains transporting migrants home continue to pour in from different states and stops as the government has allowed millions of stranded workers to return home after 6 weeks of lockdown.
4. CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed
The five-story headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force, located on Delhi’s Lodhi Road, have been sealed after a personal staff member of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.
Another 1,200 students who were also stuck in Kota are in a train which reached Jharkhand today.
3. Nearly 500 students return to Delhi
Nearly 500 students from Delhi who were stuck in Kota during the lockdown returned to Delhi in 40 private buses this morning, PTI reported.
Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent home in DTC buses after undergoing medical tests, the report added.
2. Over 150,000 Indians in UAE register to fly home
Over 150,000 Indians stuck in the UAE have applied online to register to fly home, PTI quoted various media reports as saying.
The Indian mission is yet to receive any information from the Indian government about the mode of transport for the stranded citizens or how their testing for COVID-19 will be managed, the report added.
1. Fly pasts across India
Fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns while military choppers showered petals on leading hospitals across the country as part of a mega exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics and other front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported.
A fleet of military jets comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar flew over Rajpath, Delhi’s centrepiece boulevard, and then, orbited over the city and the national capital region for around 30 minutes from 11 am.