5 Things About Coronavirus You Need To Know Today

MANJUNATH KIRAN via Getty Images Medical staff cheer as an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter drops flower petals over the Victoria Hospital to pay tribute to 'frontline warriors' fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore on May 3, 2020. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

India’s COVID-19 cases have climbed to 39,980 as of 2:19pm on Sunday, 3 May 2020, while the death toll has risen to 1,301, the union healthy ministry said.

The ministry added that the number of active cases is 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

5. Migrant workers journey home

Reports of special trains transporting migrants home continue to pour in from different states and stops as the government has allowed millions of stranded workers to return home after 6 weeks of lockdown.

Special train carrying 1,150 migrant workers who were stranded in Kerala due to #lockdown arrives in Odisha's Ganjam district: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2020

The first special train carrying stranded UP migrant workers reached Lucknow from Maharashtra's Nashik via Jhansi and Kanpur — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2020

4. CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed

The five-story headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force, located on Delhi’s Lodhi Road, have been sealed after a personal staff member of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Another 1,200 students who were also stuck in Kota are in a train which reached Jharkhand today.

Lockdown: Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2020

3. Nearly 500 students return to Delhi

Nearly 500 students from Delhi who were stuck in Kota during the lockdown returned to Delhi in 40 private buses this morning, PTI reported.

Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent home in DTC buses after undergoing medical tests, the report added.

2. Over 150,000 Indians in UAE register to fly home

Over 150,000 Indians stuck in the UAE have applied online to register to fly home, PTI quoted various media reports as saying.

The Indian mission is yet to receive any information from the Indian government about the mode of transport for the stranded citizens or how their testing for COVID-19 will be managed, the report added.



1. Fly pasts across India