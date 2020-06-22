Ensure Verification Of COVID-19 Cases Within 24 hours: Delhi Govt To District Magistrates

“All individuals who are positive will be referred to the COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities,” the Delhi government order said.

In the order issued on Sunday, the government said, “All District Magistrates are directed to implement the decision of the SDMA, in letter and spirit with immediate effect through CDMO’s, District Surveillance officer and all other resources available at their disposal. District Magistrates are required to ensure that all daily reported positive cases are physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours.”

“They may scale up their operations by constituting additional surveillance teams, engaging additional manpower and requisitioning additional resources proper implementation and daily reporting,” it stated.