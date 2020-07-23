Amid Rising Cases, MP Protem Speaker Says Ram Temple Construction Will Destroy Covid

Facebook/RameshwarSharma Rameshwar Sharma in a file photo.

India on Thursday recorded 45,000 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to over 12 lakh. And according to Madhya Pradesh protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma, the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will bring an end to coronavirus.

ANI quoted Sharma as saying on Wednesday “He (Lord Ram) had reincarnated for the welfare of mankind and to kill demons at that time. As soon as the construction of Ram Temple begins the destruction of the COVID pandemic will begin too.”

The ‘bhoomi poojan’ or the groundbreaking ceremony of the temple is set to be held on August 3.

NDTV reported now that the temple is also going to be 20 feet taller and part of the rituals will involve Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a 40 kg silver foundation stone.

Sharma became the protem speaker earlier this month after Madhya Pradesh’s Congress government fell.

Sharma’s statement follow a volley of bizarre comments that Indian politicians have made over the past few months on the coronavirus.

It was only last month that BJP leader BJP MLA from Ichchawar assembly Karan Singh constituency in MP’s Sehore had said that 80-95 crore people have been infected. These were, of course, not official numbers.

There’s more — BJP’s Suman Haripriya from Assam had said that cow urine could cure coronavirus.

And we all remember how Ramdas Athawale chanted ‘go corona go’ in a video that went viral and became the inspiration for several remixes and memes.