Curfew In Srinagar A Year After Abrogation Of Article 370

NurPhoto via Getty Images Section 144 was imposed by the district administration in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 3 August 2020.

SRINAGAR — Authorities in Srinagar clamped curfew in the city on Monday night in view of “specific inputs” about violent protests on August 5, the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said in an order that the curfew will come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in effect on August 4 and August 5.

Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police has reported that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatist and Pakistan-sponsored groups are planning to observe August 5 as Black Day and violent action or protests are not ruled out, the DM said.

There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property, the order said.

Choudhary said any mass gathering would also be detrimental to efforts related to the containment of COVID-19.

The SSP report further suggests that in view of restrictions aimed at COVID-19 containment already in place, the movement and assembly of people have been prohibited, the DM said.

The order said the report has further made a case that to prevent such violence and loss of life/property, its imminent to impose curfew in the district.