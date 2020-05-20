Photos And Videos Show How Intense Cyclone Amphan Is

NurPhoto via Getty Images Dense cloud forms during Amphan super cyclone in Kolkata, India, 20 May, 2020. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The landfall of Cyclone Amphan began in West Bengal around 2:30 pm on Wednesday between West Bengal’s Digha, a popular sea-side tourist spot, and Hatiya island in Bangladesh.

The Met was quoted by PTI as saying, “The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal.”

The intensity of the cyclone near its centre as the landfall process started was recorded at 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph, the Met said.

As the cyclone begun making landfall, social media was full of photos and videos of the cyclone. Photos people shared on Instagram and Twitter showed ominous dark clouds and winds sweeping across different parts of West Bengal and Odisha.

Most of the videos showed trees shaking intensely as gusting winds bellowed.

Here are some of the photos and videos that show how intense the cyclone is:

Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters Rescue workers cut tree branches that fell on a truck trailer after heavy winds caused by Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata, India, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

#WATCH: Rainfall and strong winds hit Bhadrak in Odisha. #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. pic.twitter.com/X8xF9aZ6cf — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020