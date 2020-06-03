As It Happened: Cyclone Nisarga Slams Into Maharashtra's Raigad, Spares Mumbai

PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images Two men carrying umbrellas walk on the Marine Drive in Mumbai on June 3, 2020,

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ made landfall along northern Maharashtra coast, south of Alibagh in Raigad, on Wednesday afternoon with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, IMD said.

Nisarga comes just two weeks after Cyclone Amphan battered West Bengal, killing more than 100 people in India and Bangladesh.

Maharashtra helplines: 022-22027990, 22794229

BMC helpline: Dial 1916 and press 4 in case of emergency

Here are the live updates:

7.27 pm: Mumbai spared, Cyclone Nisarga over Pune now

“We expect that Cyclone Nisarga will weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and further weaken into a depression in the next 6 hours. Currently, it lays centred over Pune in Maharashtra,” IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

SkyMet told Mirror Now that a shift of the landfall about 50km south of Alibag made a difference and spared Mumbai.

Several incidents of trees falling were reported in Mumbai, its suburbs and on the Mumbai Pune Expressway.

6.47 pm: BMC to test slum evacuees who show COVID-19 symptoms

Times of India reports BMC will screen all 19,000 slum dwellers who live at seashore and have been shifted to temporary shelters because of the cyclone. It was also test those who show COVID-19 symptoms.

6.30 pm: Water logging in Pune

Several low-lying areas in Pune remained inundated due to rains brought in by cyclone Nisarga since Tuesday night, officials said on Wednesday.

Incidents of trees falling due to gusty winds have also been reported at some places in the city. — PTI

5.49 pm: Post landfall effect in Mumbai and Thane with wind speed of 90-100 kmph, says IMD

Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga has crossed Raigad Dist. Now we are experiencing post-landfall effect with a wind speed of 90-100kmph in Mumbai and Thane & moderate to heavy to very heavy rainfall: Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lTYyEXclhC — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

5.04 pm: Wait for govt’s all clear, NDMA tells people

The National Disaster Management Authority said, “After cyclone, only venture out after you receive an “All Clear Message” from government officials.”

4.48 pm: No damage or injury in Gujarat so far, says relief commissioner

No untoward incident has been reported in southern coast of Gujarat so far on Wednesday due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’, a senior official told PTI.

Authorities have so far shifted more than 63,700 people living close to the coast in eight districts to safer places as a precautionary measure, he said.

“Wind speed remained normal in Valsad and Navsari districts, located close to the Arabian Sea. However, the wind speed may increase up to 60 to 70 kmph in the next three hours as the cyclone is moving towards north-east Maharashtra,” state Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel told reporters.

4.17 pm: BMC checks evacuees for fever

3.50 pm: Storm surge warning for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad

IMD’s latest update says the cyclone has crossed the Maharashtra coast. Nisarga was 75 km southeast of Mumbai (Colaba) and 65 km west of Pune at 2.30 pm. It is expected to weaken over the next 6 hours.

Tidal waves of 1-2metres were estimated along and off Raigad, Mumbai and Thane district during landfall. Storm surge of 0.5 metre height above the tide is likely to continue along and off Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for the next three hours, the forecast says.

3.43 pm: NDRF shares visuals from Raigad

3.35 pm: Sailors rescued off Ratnagiri coast

At least 10 sailors were rescued from a ship, which was stranded off the coast of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra due to high tide and heavy rains in the wake of cyclonic storm Nisarga, an official said.

As heavy rains pounded Ratnagiri while Cyclone Nisarga made its landfall, roofs of several buildings in the region, including a bank in Dapoli, were blown away by the rough winds, the official added. (PTI)

3.21 pm: 3 hurt in Mumbai’s Santacruz (East)

Three members of a family were injured when cement blocks fell on their shanty in a chawl from an adjacent under-construction building in suburban Santacruz due to gusty winds, police told PTI.

Three shanties were damaged in the incident that occurred around 11:30 am in Dawari Nagar locality in Santacruz (East). The injured have been identified as Viraj Paste (15), Santosh Paste (43) and Sanjay Paste (45), a police official said.

3.14 pm: Thackeray says he’s monitoring cyclone’s impact

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says he has “given directions for maintaining a state of operational readiness and to ensure immediate rescue works as the cyclone moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra.”

Thackeray also said he is in constant touch with Mumbai Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, ward officers and District Collectors on the western coast for updates about the impact of the cyclone.

3.08 pm: Mumbai airport stops flights till 7pm

2.57 pm: Mobile network affected in Alibag

Mobile phone network in areas south of Alibag has been affected by the cyclone near the nearby Murud coast, Raigad’s Superintendent of Police told Mumbai Mirror.

2.37 pm: Landfall to be complete in another hour

IMD says the rear part of the wall cloud region of the cyclone is still over the sea and the landfall process will be completed in the next one hour.

Nisarga is likely to move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours, IMD says. Alibagh reported wind speed of 93 kmph at 1.30 pm, it said.

THE CENTER OF NISARGA MOVED NORTHEASTWARDS AND CROSSED MAHARASHTRA COAST CLOSE TO SOUTH OF ALIBAGH & LAY CENTERED AT 1330 HRS IST OF 03 JUNE 2020 OVER COASTAL MAHARASHTRA NEAR LAT. 18.4°N AND LONG. 73.0°E CLOSE TO SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF ALIBAGH AND 80 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF MUMBAI. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

2.01 pm: High tide hits Dwarka coast in Gujarat

1.53 pm: 50K people evacuated from Gujarat coast

Nearly 50,000 people living in coastal areas of South Gujarat and some 4,000 residents of the Union Territory of Daman have been shifted to safer places, officials told PTI. Police have been deployed on all the beaches in Gujarat’s coastal belt and people have been asked to remain indoors, they said.

The cyclone would have maximum impact on the coastal districts of Valsad and Navsari, followed Bharuch and Surat, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Pankaj Kumar said said.



1.44 pm: Impact seen in Thane

1.39 pm: Nearly 1 lakh people evacuated from cyclone spot, says NDRF chief

About 43 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in the two states; of which 21 are in Maharashtra. Nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the cyclone spot: SN Pradhan, NDRF Director General #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/3P3OM9W6y7 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

1.27 pm: Wind speed of 120-140 kmph during landfall, says Skymet

According to Skymet, Cyclone Nisarga is making landfall north of Harihareshwar in Raigad with strong wind speed of 120-140 kmph.

IMD forecast a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

For coastal Maharashtra IMD forecast 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph along and off Raigad, Mumbai and adjoining areas of Thane ; 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph likely along and off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and remaining areas of Palghar and Thane districts and 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph along and off Valsad and Navsari districts of Gujarat.

1.12 pm: Visuals from Mumbai

#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YKWizX82lC — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

1.09 pm: BMC says it’s shifting vulnerable settlements along Mahim Causeway to nearest municipal schools

As the #Nisargacyclone bracing up & moving towards #mumbai @mybmcwardGN shifting all vulnerable settlements along mahim Causway to nearest municipal schools

All shifted residents are being taken care with food n other essentials. #TestingTimes for all of us#WeShallOvercome pic.twitter.com/mwZHkUYQ6f — KIRAN DIGHAVKAR (@DighavkarKiran) June 3, 2020

1.03 pm: Nisarga makes landfall

IMD says: “The centre of the severe Cyclone Nisarga is very close to Maharashtra coast. Landfall process started and it will be completed during next 3 hours. The northeast sector of the eye of severe cyclonic storm is entering into land.”

12.59 pm: Visuals from Sindhudurg in Maharashtra

12.46pm: Power lines switched off in Panvel, Kamothe

Times of India reports power lines have been switched off in Panvel and Kamothe node.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited said there was power failure due to emergency outage and restoration was likely only after 11.30pm.

12.41 pm: No vehicles allowed on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai Police says in light of Cyclone Nisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

12.28 pm: Landfall to commence in 1 hour and be completed in next 3 hours, says IMD

IMD said the right side of the wall cloud region of the severe cyclonic storm is passing through coastal Maharashtra covering mainly Raigad district. “It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane district during next 3 hours. Landfall will commence in 1 hour and process will be completed during next 3 hours.”

Thunderstorm with rain and wind of speed 20-40 kmph will occur over and adjoining areas of Pilani, Jhunjhunu, Narnaul, Bawal, Rewari during next two hours. Hail precipitation is very likely over and nearby Narnaul during next one hour, IMD has said.

SCS-"NISARGA":- THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE WALL CLOUD REGION PASSES THROUGH COASTAL MAHARASHTRA COVERING MAINLY RAIGAD DISTRICT. IT WILL GRADUALLY ENTER INTO MUMBAI AND THANE DISTRICT DURING NEXT 3 HRS. LANDFALL WILL COMMENCE IN 1 HR AND THE PROCESS WILL BE COMPLETED DURING NEXT 3 HRS pic.twitter.com/8eJPcrgccx — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

12.23 pm: Cyclone now 60 km south of Alibag as it nears landfall

Cyclone Nisarga was 60 km south-southwest of Alibag, 110 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 340 km south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat as of 11.30 am, according to IMD.

12.20 pm: Animals Veer Mata Jijabai Udyan moved to holding areas

In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, we have shifted Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo animals, including tiger, leopard, hyena and others, into their holding areas at the zoo which are safer to avoid any damage from tree fall: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The emergency response team at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan & Zoo with all the necessary equipment are deputed to tackle any untoward incidence. CCTV monitoring of prone areas is being done for quick response, the corporation said.

11.57 am: NDRF says 40K people evacuated from various parts of the sea belt in Maharashtra

“Around 40,000 people have been evacuated to safer places till now from various locations (sea belt areas) of Maharashtra,” says Anup Shrivastava, Commandant NDRF (National Disaster Response Force.

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force team along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, evacuated local residents near the seashore in Versova today to safer places, in view of #CycloneNisarga. pic.twitter.com/fc1bhloVms — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

11.53 am: Visuals of Alibag

11.41 am: Cyclone Nisarga 150 km south Of Mumbai

The cyclone lay 95 km south-southwest of Alibag and 150 km south-southwest of Mumbai as of 10.30 am. The severe cyclonic storm has been moving at a speed of 16 kmph for the last 6 hours, IMD said in its 11 am update.

Nisarga will cross the Maharashtra coast, south of Alibag, as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

11.02 am: BMC’s cyclone measures

BMC says it has taken special care to ensure that COVID-19 patients in Mumbai are provided with proper health care during this time.

A thread of the key measures taken by BMC to combat Cyclone Nisarga#BMCNisargaUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 3, 2020

10.46 am: Cyclone now 165 km south of Mumbai

As of 9.30 am, the cyclone lay 115km south-southwest of Alibag and 165 km south-southwest of Mumbai. It is 395 Kim south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat.

The cyclone has been moving at a speed of 14 kmph for the past six hours, according to the IMD.

IMD District level wind warning

10.38 am: List of special trains diverted by Central Railways

Diversion of special trains due #Nisargcyclone likely to hit Mumbai area on 3.6.2020. 👇 pic.twitter.com/02KbQXAuD4 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 3, 2020

10.27 am: Cyclone effect seen in Ratnagiri district

9.57 am: Contractors asked to conduct structured inspection of temporary Covid centres

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said: “As per IMD, there’s possibility of ‘nature’ cyclones/strong winds with rains in BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centers set up temporarily at various places in BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors,” ANI quoted.

9.52 am: Nisarg likely to cross Alibag between 1-3pm, IMD says

The severe cyclonic storm Nisarg is likely cross south of Alibag between 1pm to 3pm, said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai, according to ANI.

9.36 am: Cyclone Nisarga now 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga was 130 km south-southwest of Alibagh and 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai as of 8.30 am with intensity near its centre at 100-110 mph gusting to 120 kmph.

In Alibag, a storm surge of 0.5-1.5 metres is expected with inundation upto 1.4 km.

Thane and Vasai have also been warned of storm surge between 0.5-1.1 metres and 0.5-0.6 metres respectively.

Mumbai: #CycloneNisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour; visuals from Marine Drive. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1dSuMRjhfm — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

9.15 am: Hospitals prepare for cyclone impact

Backup generators have been arranged for KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals in Mumbai, Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Times of India. The hospitals also have doctors and beds on standby.

Another report by the daily said the city’s power supply could be hit during the cyclone as power lines in the Kalyan-Dombivli region are in the open.

9.03 am: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in view of cyclonic conditions in the city to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, said.

8.57 am: Rainfall reported in Mumbai and Goa till Wednesday morning

According to Skymet, rainfall reported between 8.30am on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday was— Goa-74 mm, Ratnagiri-20 mm, Harnai-13 mm, Colaba-37, Santacruz-21 and Dahanu-04 mm.

8.45 am: Covid-19 patients at BKC isolation centre shifted

All the Covid-19 patients at the jumbo isolation centre in Mumbai’s BKC have been shifted to the Covid centre at National Sports Club of India in Worli ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, the Mumbai Mirror reported. 242 patients were moved in the process.

An official told the daily that the patients will be brought back once the cyclone’s threat passes.

8.15 am: IMD issues heavy rain warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palhgar

Mumbai and around rainfall in last 12 hrs. City side recd moderate rainfall 20-40 mm. Rest recd light rainfall.

Today on 3 Jun heavy rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar are already issued in view of cyclone. High winds, very rough sea ..

Please keep watch. TC pic.twitter.com/tD4mIwdfc4 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 3, 2020

8.09 am: Cyclone Nisarga 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai

IMD’s update at 8 am said Cyclone Nisarga lay 140 km south-southwest of Alibagh, 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 415 km south-southwest of Surat as of 6.30 am on Wednesday.

It is expected to move northeastward and cross the Maharashtra court, close to south of Alibag in the afternoon.

Do’s and don’ts for people in Mumbai

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.



Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020

Cyclone could be more severe than ones Maharashtra has faced till now, Thackeray tells people

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked people to stay alert and shared a list of `do’s and dont’s’ in the situation.

“The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now....Tomorrow and the day after are crucial in coastal areas,” he said.

“Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown to contain coronavirus) will be kept shut there for the next two days in view of the cyclone...people should remain alert, Thackeray said.

Mumbai flights cancelled and trains rescheduled

The flights will be operated by 5 airlines which include @AirAsia, @airindiain, @IndiGo6E, @goairlinesindia and @flyspicejet. There could be changes to the schedule and passengers are requested to check the schedule with their respective airline before leaving for the airport. — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 2, 2020

Central Railway reschedules 5 Special trains, scheduled to leave from Mumbai area on June 3, & regulates/diverts 3 Special trains, scheduled to arrive in Mumbai area on June 3, due to #CycloneNisarga: PR Dept, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HPHZ5G1p55 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

MMRDA moves COVID-19 patients in BKC

MMRDA on Tuesday said that nearly 150 patients at its COVID facility in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) were shifted to another location as a precaution.

“The impending threat of Nisarga Cyclone is upon Mumbai. Although the COVID-19 hospital can sustain strong winds of up to 80-100 km per hour, however, with human lives at stake, as a precautionary measure, all the patients (about 150) from the hospital are being shifted by BMC,” the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a tweet.

The MMRDA had set up a 1,008-bed facility, where nearly 150 patients are taking treatment. It is also setting up another 1,000-bed Covid hospital at BKC.

“MMRDA is taking extra measures like more strengthening of pillars with sand bags, doing bracing of structure of Covid facility at BKC, switching of electricity, AC and oxygen facility during cyclone to prevent fire incidents. All project sites are also being protected,” it said.

Koliwadas in Raigad evacuated

The district collector and superintendent of police said on Tuesday they visited villages situated along the coastlines of Alibaug, Murud, Shrivardhan, Mhasala and Nagaon Revas areas, which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm.

“We have evacuated more than 3,500 people from koliwadas (fishermen colonies) and temporary houses to safer structures like schools, community halls and government buildings,” superintendent of police Raigad, Anil Paraskar said.

The police have also requested people to stay indoors and not venture out near the coast, he said, adding that people have been assured of all possible help from the authorities during this time.

Private and public sector establishments including RCF, GAIL and JSW have also been asked to take precautions, the official said.

Gujarat prepares

IMD predicted Cyclone Nisarga would l turn into a “severe cyclonic storm” by Wednesday afternoon and bringing gusty winds with heavy rains in south Gujarat. The state government on Tuesday began evacuating over 78,000 people from four districts located near the coastline and deployed 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF.

“A total of 78,971 persons living near the seashore in Valsad, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch districts will be shifted to safer locations. 1,727 villagers have already been shifted,” Gujarat Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

140 buildings have been identified as temporary shelters for evacuees in these four districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday indicated that the cyclonic storm might not make a landfall on the Gujarat coast.

“However, it will bring gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in the coastal belt,” state MeT centre director Jayanta Sarkar said.