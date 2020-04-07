The India Today Group via Getty Images File image of Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a five-stage plan to combat the rising Covid-19 cases in the capital. At a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said the plan has been formed after talking to experts.

Delhi has 523 positive cases of coronavirus, according to the health ministry data as of 1.30 pm. Among the total people infected as on date, 19 have recovered, while 7 died of the disease.

Here’s the five stage or 5T plan that the Delhi government has formulated:

1. Testing: Giving the example of South Korea, Kejriwal said the country identified positive patients through massive testing. He said Delhi will also scale up testing. “We have ordered testing kits for 50,000 people and they have started arriving,” the Chief Minister said. He added that orders have been placed for rapid testing of 1 lakh people and kits will start arriving from Friday. Rapid and random testing will be done in hotspot areas, he said and added that detailed testing will also be done.

2. Tracing: The second T in the five stage plan is tracing, ie identifying who the coronavirus positive person has come in contact with in the last 14 days, the Chief Minister said. “The contacts are asked to self-quarantine and we have also asked the police for help to ensure that the contacts are staying in self-quarantine,” he said.

3. Treatment: Treating the infected people is another stage in the plan. Kejriwal said about 525 positive cases have been recorded in Delhi till now and Delhi has a capacity of 3,000 beds — LNJP hospital has 1,500 beds, GB Pant Hospital has 500, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality has 450, with 400 more beds in private hospitals.

4. Team work: “We must work as a team to combat coronavirus and all governments today — state governments and Centre — are working together as a team,” the Chief Minister said. State governments must also learn from one another. Doctors and nurses are a big part of our team, he said.