This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
News

Delhi Burning Is What You Need To See Today, Not The Trumps

Photos and videos of the violence, which left 5 people dead, showed just how tense and serious the situation is.

** TRIGGER WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES DEPICT GRAPHIC VIOLENCE **

Violence broke out in north-east Delhi on Monday, leaving five people, including a head constable of the Delhi police, dead and several others injured. While most of the media attention was focused on US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Delhi was burning, literally.

Shops and vehicles were set on fire as a mob went on a rampage in North East Delhi’s Maujpur, Jafrabad and other areas. Several reporters narrated in first-person accounts how men wearing saffron tilaks raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans as they burned down vehicles and shops.

Photos and videos of the violence showed just how tense and serious the situation is.

A man throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during the riots in Delhi on Monday.&nbsp;
A man throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during the riots in Delhi on Monday. 
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rioters destroy a protest site used by anti-CAA protesters.
Rioters destroy a protest site used by anti-CAA protesters.
A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during riots in Delhi.&nbsp;
A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during riots in Delhi. 
People supporting the new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People supporting the new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Suggest a correction
donald trumpdelhiCAAcitizenship amendment actCAA Protests
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.