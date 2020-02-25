Delhi Burning Is What You Need To See Today, Not The Trumps

** TRIGGER WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES DEPICT GRAPHIC VIOLENCE **

Violence broke out in north-east Delhi on Monday, leaving five people, including a head constable of the Delhi police, dead and several others injured. While most of the media attention was focused on US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Delhi was burning, literally.

Shops and vehicles were set on fire as a mob went on a rampage in North East Delhi’s Maujpur, Jafrabad and other areas. Several reporters narrated in first-person accounts how men wearing saffron tilaks raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans as they burned down vehicles and shops.

Photos and videos of the violence showed just how tense and serious the situation is.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters A man throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during the riots in Delhi on Monday.

VIDEO : #Chandbagh

Delhi is burning, this is what the goverment wanted.



Delhi is made into war zone by Rightwingers!



You can listen "JAI SHREE RAAM" in background



Sab yaad rakha jayega! #DelhiViolence #DelhiBurning

Via - @NrcProtest pic.twitter.com/25PR7WAwAE — Shaheen Bagh Official (@ShaheenBagh_) February 24, 2020

In this video from the violence in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh, a Muslim saint shrine appears to have been torched by locals.



Locals are carrying petrol bombs, shouting pro-Hindu slogans while setting the shrine on fire.



Tensed situation in capital pic.twitter.com/aMInUNOZRy — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) February 24, 2020

This is what happen when show is not scripted the media person start running away from shooter not running towards the shooter to click his HD picture#Chandbagh#Jafrabad

pic.twitter.com/dfJLz601xs — The VVIP (@MrVVIPAK) February 24, 2020

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Rioters destroy a protest site used by anti-CAA protesters.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during riots in Delhi.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters People supporting the new citizenship law and those opposing the law, clash during a protest in New Delhi India, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Delhi: Fire at tyre market near Gokulpuri metro station area has been doused. No casualties reported. 10 fire tenders were present at the spot. The market was allegedly set ablaze during the violence that broke out in North-East Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uLn3Y10oC1 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020