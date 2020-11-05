'Delhi Could Become Corona Capital': HC Blasts AAP Govt Over Covid Cases

Hindustan Times via Getty Images

NEW DELHI — The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital and observed that the city could soon become “corona capital of the country”.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely haywire on the pandemic.

The bench said the AAP government took the health of citizens for a ride and it will deal with it separately.

The high court said the Delhi government made many claims that they are topping charts in testing but the number of cases have overshot.

“The city could soon become corona capital of the country. Thanks to the number of cases shooting up,” the bench said and added, “We are going to take it very seriously”.