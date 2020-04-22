Delhi Coronavirus Updates: 1,498 Active Cases, Testing Begins For Journalists

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A health worker sanitizes a mobile testing van used for taking swab samples from residents of the Hauz Qazi area for COVID-19 antibody rapid testing on April 21, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Delhi have gone up to 2,156 —1,498 active cases and 47 deaths — according to the data from Delhi and Union government, on Wednesday.

🏥Delhi Health Bulletin and Testing Status - 21st April 2020 🏥#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/YUqi3d8AIq — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 21, 2020

Delhi begins testing mediapersons

Mediapersons in Delhi are being tested for coronavirus after 53 journalists tested positive in Mumbai. In his press briefing on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government had set up a centre where free Covid-19 tests would be conducted for mediapersons.

“Journalists are also at the frontline in the battle against Covid-19,” he added.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also issued an advisory to print and electronic media on Wednesday, calling on journalists covering coronavirus-related incidents to take precautions.

“It has come to the notice of the Ministry that a large number of media persons have recently contracted Covid-19 while covering the happenings in certain parts of the country,” it said.

“In view of the fact that media persons, including reporters, cameramen, photographers, etc are covering incidents relating to Covid-19 in various parts of the country involving travel, amongst others, to containment zones, hotspots and other Covid-affected areas, it is advised that all such media persons may take due health and related precautions while performing their duties,” the advisory said.

“Management of media houses is requested to take necessary care of their field staff as well as office staff,” it said.

Dear friends from media,



Testing of media persons has started at a covid test centre. I wish u all very good health pic.twitter.com/ZRz1BOYFJW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2020

Delhi-Noida border sealed

The border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed as a preventive measure till further orders, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday, NDTV reported. Only people with special passes will be allowed to cross after thermal testing for coronavirus, the report added.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration on Wednesday asked media houses located in Noida and Delhi to send details of their personnel who need to travel between the two cities during the lockdown.

On Tuesday night, the district administration banned the movement between Delhi and Noida.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report by the Health Department here, which stated that several people who tested positive for coronavirus had links to Delhi, the official order stated, according to PTI.

“It is clear from the report of the Health Department that there is a possibility of infection from people travelling between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Hence, in larger public interest, movement between Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar is being completely banned until further orders,” District Magistrate (DM) Suhas LY said in the order.

Certain categories of people were exempted from the ban, according to the order.

“All officers and workers engaged directly in Covid-19 services will be allowed if they have a pass signed by a competent officer of the Uttar Pradesh government or Delhi government.

“Vehicles, light or heavy, used for transportation of goods will be allowed movement. However, these vehicles would be impounded and action taken if they are found to be transporting passengers,” the order said.

Movement of ambulances will be allowed, besides deputy secretaries and high-ranking officers of the central government, who have an identity card issued by the Union Home Ministry.

“Those media personnel who have a pass issued by the additional police commissioner (headquarters) and the district information officer will be allowed movement,” the order stated.