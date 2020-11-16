Delhi Covid Surge: Measures Announced To Tackle Rising Cases

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Covid-19 situation, on November 15, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases on New Delhi, the AAP government held a meeting with the Centre, and a slew of measures were announced to tackled the surge.

NDTV reported that it was decided after a meeting between home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Arivnd Kejriwal that the government would provide more ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and more medical staff.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh Covid cases, taking the total number of cases reported from the national capital to 4.85 lakh. The death toll stood at 7,614 after 95 people died.

Kejriwal was quoted by NDTV as saying, “The Centre has assured that 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO center. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh.”

It was planned that the daily PCR tests would be doubled and house-to-house surveys would be carried out across the city.

PTI reported that doctors, paramedics of paramilitary forces will be flown in to be deployed in the national capital to deal with the shortage of medical staff.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will also be converted to Covid-19 hospitals to deal with the rising number of cases.

Shah took to Twitter and shared 12 tweets, elaborating on what the government plans.

He said mobile testing vans will be placed in areas where there are high number of Covid-19 cases.

आज बैठक में विभिन्न निर्देश दिये।



1) सर्वप्रथम दिल्‍ली में RT-PCR टेस्ट में दो-गुना वृद्धि की जाएगी।



2) दिल्‍ली में लैबों की क्षमता का अधिक से अधिक उपयोग करके, जहां कोविड होने का खतरा ज़्यादा है, वहां स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य मंत्रालय तथा ICMR की मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैनों को तैनात किया जाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Shah said measures like identifying containment zones and carrying out contact tracing will begin again.

7) पहले शुरू किए गए सारे कंटेनमेंट उपायों की समीक्षा हो, जैसे कंटेनमेंट जोनों की स्‍थापना, कंटेक्‍ट ट्रेसिंग तथा क्वारंटीन और स्‍क्रीनिंग।



विशेषकर वह लोग जिन्हें कोविड होने का खतरा अधिक है उनकी लगातार समीक्षा की जानी चाहिए ताकि रोकथाम उपायों को लागू करने में कोई कमी ना रह जाए। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Delhi has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases in the run up to Diwali. Experts have said that there are multiple reasons for a surge in the cases.