Delhi Covid Surge: No Plans For Lockdown, Says Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain addressing media persons during a press conference on Delhi's sero-survey for coronavirus, at his official residence, on Raj Niwas Marg, Civil Lines on August 20, 2020 in New Delhi.

While India’s Covid-19 numbers have been dropping consistently, Delhi’s Covid-19 numbers have been on the rise. However the AAP government on Monday said that the third wave in Delhi was passed its peak.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI, “The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi.

He also said, “There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial.”

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh Covid cases, taking the total number of cases reported to 4.85 lakh. The death toll rose to7,614 after 95 people died.

The AAP government, along with the Centre, announced a slew of measures to deal with the rise in cases, after a meeting on the issue on Sunday.

Home minister Amit Shah said that mobile testing vans will be placed in areas where there are high number of Covid-19 cases and rules of containment zones will also apply to areas with high number of cases.