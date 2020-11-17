Delhi Health Minister Says 25-30% Of Covid Cases Are 'Patients From Outside'

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Minister Health, Industries, Home, Public Work Department, Power, Urban Development, and Transport Satyendar Kumar Jain addresses media person on the issue of Delhi Corona virus Covind 19 status report at his residence Raj Niwas Marg, on October 10, 2020 in New Delhi.

While the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi has gradually reduced over the last few days, health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that the high number of cases in the national capital was because “patients from outside” were getting tested using a Delhi address.

Jain was quoted by ANI as saying, “There are many patients who are from outside but they get tests conducted here using Delhi address. We can’t refuse anyone for tests. So, that results in an increase in numbers. Almost 25-30% outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi.”

Jain reiterated again that the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi was over and the positivity rate had reduced. He told ANI, “Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we’re in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we’ll definitely see a downtrend. 16,500 beds have been reserved for Covid 19 and now there are around 8000 beds available.”

On Monday, 3,797 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Delhi to 4,89,202. Delhi recorded 99 deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 7,713.