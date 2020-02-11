Election Results: AAP Sweeps Delhi As Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Power As CM

MONEY SHARMA via Getty Images Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal speaks to his supporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi on February 11, 2020.

Results for the bitterly-contested Delhi assembly elections are now trickling in, and the numbers are in clear favour of the Aadmi Party (AAP) that is looking to make a come back for a third-term.

While the BJP led a divisive campaign, it looks like Delhi has rejected the narrative of hate, fear and bigotry. The narrative of “India vs Pakistan” and “Goli Maro” has been rejected by the people of Delhi.

Election Commission trends show that the AAP is leading in 63 seats and the BJP in 7 seats.

The Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

In 2015, the AAP won a whopping 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, leaving just three for the BJP and none for the Congress.

Here are the live updates:

7.50 pm: Kejriwal likely to take oath on 14 February

Talking to News18, Captain Shalini Singh said, “on 14 February, we’ll look forward to swearing-in of Arvind Kejriwal”. Even in 2015, he had taken oath as the Chief Minister on 14 February.

#AAPkiDilli | On February 14 we'll look foward to the swearing-in of Arvind Kejriwal: Capt Shalini Singh (AAP) tells @maryashakil pic.twitter.com/ms9qaB8Bb6 — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 11, 2020

7.05 pm: Congress’s Alka Lamba loses From Chandni Chowk

AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney won with over 50,000 while BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta got around 21,000 votes. Lamba finished third after managing to get only 3,881 votes.

6:55 pm: PM Modi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, AAP

Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said he “looks forward to working closely with Centre”.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2020

6:08 pm: Lalu Congratulates Kejriwal

Congratulations to AAP & @ArvindKejriwal on fabulous win! — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) February 11, 2020

5:49 pm: AAP Wins 34 Seats, Leading In 29

While the AAP has accepted its huge victory, the EC is yet to call the results. AAP, according to EC numbers, has won 34 seats and is leading 29. Meanwhile the BJP has won 3 seats and leading in 4.

5:45 pm: Kejriwal Visits Hanuman Temple In Delhi

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been voted to power for a third time, Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman Temple in New Delhi’s Connaught Place with his family.

5:43 pm: AAP Distributes Sweets In Parliament

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta distributes sweets in Parliament premises to celebrate the party's performance in #DelhiPolls2020. AAP leader Sanjay Singh says, "Delhi people have given a clear message that elections can be won on the basis of work and development." pic.twitter.com/dPVfzZVgoD — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

4:36 pm: BJP Accepts Mandate Of People, Says JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda has said that the party accepts the mandate of the people.

Nadda congratulated Kejriwal saying, “I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal, his party and hope that his govt will work for the development of the state.”

BJP chief JP Nadda tweets, "BJP accepts the mandate of the people. We will play our role as a constructive opposition & raise public issues in the assembly. I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal, his party and hope that his govt will work for the development of the state. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/PctazKApkn — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

3:45 pm: I Love You: Kejriwal’s Message To The People Of Delhi After Massive Win

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the people of Delhi and said, “Dilli walon... Gazab kar di aap logon ne, I love you.”

He said people of Delhi, with their votes have sent a message that only those who build schools, provide 24 hour electricity and water will get votes. “This is a new kind of politics,” he said.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal: This is the beginning of a new kind of politics. This is a new sign. pic.twitter.com/rHGAg9znwK — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

2:59 pm: Raghav Chadha Wins From Rajinder Nagar

AAP’s Raghav Chadha has won from Rajinder Nagar with a margin of 20058 votes.

This was the first time Chadha contested assembly elections.

Chadha said, “I thank the people of Delhi, who have voted the son of Delhi to power.”

“We must work with full integrity, like we had for the past five years, for the people of Delhi,” Chadha said.

2:38 pm: AAP Leads In 62 Seats, BJP In 8

Latest Election Commission numbers show AAP leading even further ahead of the BJP, leading in 62 seats.

The AAP seems to be getting closer to the kind of thumping majority it won in 2015, winning 67 seats.

The Congress, which was in power in the state for 15 years before AAP was formed and contested polls, has not won any seats.

2:31 pm: Real Work Wins You Elections, Not Fake Videos, Says Atishi

Atishi accepted her win from Delhi’s Kalkaji, thanking the people of Delhi for showing support to AAP.

“I am very thankful to the people of Delhi... this shows that showing fake videos don’t win you elections, but real work does,” she told NDTV.

Atishi also thanked Arvind Kejriwal for fielding her from Kalkaji.

1:53 pm: BJP’s Parvesh Verma, Who Had Made Communal Remarks, Accepts Defeat

Parvesh Verma, who had promised to remove all mosques from government land in Delhi and “clear out” Shaheen Bagh, on Tuesday accepted defeat.

“If this election would have been on Education and Development, then Education Minister (Manish Sisodia) would not have been trailing,” Verma claimed even as he accepted defeat.

Parvesh Verma, BJP MP on #DelhiResults: I accept the result. We will work hard and give a better performance in the next elections. If this election would have been on Education and Development, then Education Minister (Manish Sisodia) would not have been trailing. pic.twitter.com/OL6a9G6dVs — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

1:48 pm: P Chidambaram Congratulates AAP

AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP



I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022 — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 11, 2020

1:35 pm: People Of Delhi Sent Current To Amit Shah, BJP: Amanatullah Khan

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, who is headed for a clear win from Okhla, where Shaheen Bagh — the epicentre of Citizenship Amendment Act — is located, said it was a win for the “work” that AAP had done, and a loss for hatred.

“Dilli ki janta ne aaj BJP aur Amit Shah ji ko current lagane ka kaam kiya hai, ye kaam ki jeet huyi hai aur nafrat ki haar. (The people of Delhi have sent ‘current’ to BJP and Amit Shah. This is a win for the work that we have done, and loss for hatred).

Amanatullah Khan,AAP candidate from Okhla: Dilli ki janta ne aaj BJP aur Amit Shah ji ko current lagane ka kaam kiya hai, ye kaam ki jeet huyi hai aur nafrat ki haar. Maine nahi, janta ne record( his lead margin) toda hai. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/tgSbUByDDC — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

In the run up to the assembly polls, the BJP had run a divisive campaign with Amit Shah saying, “When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh.”

1:30 pm: Leaders Playing On Faith Through Hate Speech, Take Cue: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for a return to power for the third time saying leaders who played on people’s faith with divisive politics should take cue.

“Only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2020

12:35 pm: AAP’s Sanjay Singh Says, ‘Aaj Hindustan Jeet Gaya’

Overjoyed AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday “today India has won” even as AAP is set to sweep the Delhi elections.

Singh made the remarks at the party office where celebrations are already under way.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta celebrate at party office as the party takes big lead according to official EC trends. Sanjay Singh says 'Aaj Hindustan jeet gaya' #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/AtxpRl7yXe — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

12:22 pm: Manish Sisodia Still Trails In Patparganj

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi is trailing in Patparganj by 2182 votes against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

11:50 am: AAP Workers In Mumbai Celebrate

Not just in Delhi, AAP workers in Mumbai are also celebrating as the party looks set to come back to power.

Maharashtra: Aam Aadmi Party workers in Mumbai's Andheri celebrate the party's performance in #DelhiPolls2020. pic.twitter.com/gSJH8F8vkf — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

11:40 am: AAP Leads In 57 Seats

EC .

11:10 am: People Of Delhi Have Voted For Development, Says AAP’s Akhilesh Tripathi

AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who is contesting against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, thanked the people of Delhi for voting for development.

Tripathi said, “People want a government that takes care of it’s citizens.”

AAP candidate from Model Town, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who is leading over BJP's Kapil Mishra: I thank everyone who has expressed their confidence in Arvind Kejriwal. People want a govt that takes care of its citizens. People of Delhi have voted for development; I thank them. pic.twitter.com/rJb9QtxFGz — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

10:50 am: BJP Headquarters Empty As Party Trails In Most Seats

The BJP led an aggressive and divisive campaign in Delhi, and its leaders had said that AAP would be booted out by the people. But, Election Commission trends show that AAP is headed for a come back.

The BJP headquarters were empty on Tuesday morning as the party trailed in most seats.

Latest visuals from Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters. BJP is at 18 seats and AAP is at 50 seats as per official EC trends right now pic.twitter.com/EUxnIR4vJj — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

10:40 am AAP Leads In 50 Seats, BJP In 18

Latest numbers are in line with the exit polls, showing a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP is at the moment leading in 50 seats and BJP only ion 18 seats.

The Congress has failed to get leads in any seat so far.

10:30 am: Atishi Trailing By Tiny Margin In Kalkaji

Atishi, credited with reforming government schools in Delhi, is trailing from Kalkaji, by 191 votes against BJP’s Dharambir Singh.

10:10 am: Close Contest Between Tajinder Bagga And Rajkumari Dhillon

Tajinder Bagga, BJP’s most controversial candidate in the Delhi polls, is trailing by a tiny margin in Delhi’s Hari Nagar, with Raj Kumar Dhillon leading.

Election Commission .

10:00 am: Arvind Kejriwal Leads In New Delhi

The BJP ran a divisive campaign in Delhi, and even called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”, but Delhi seems to be rejecting the narrative of hate.

AAP chief Arvind is far ahead of BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav in the New Delhi constituency.

9:45 am: Early EC Trends Show AAP Surging Ahead Of BJP

Early EC trends at 9:45 am showed the AAP surging ahead of the BJP in leaders with the ruling party leading in 18 seats and the BJP leading in 11 seats.

The Congress isn’t leading in any seats so far.

9:30 am: Saurabh Bharadwaj Of AAP Leading From Greater Kailash

Meanwhile, in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash, AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj is leading against BJP’s Shikha Roy.

9:28 am: BJP’s Ravinder Kumar Leadings In Bawana

Election Commission results show that BJP’s Ravinder Kumar is leading from Bawana. He is contesting against AAP’s Jai Bhagwan.

9:19 am: AAP’s Raghuvinder Shokeen Leads In Nangloi Jat

ANI reports suggest that AAP’s Raghuvinder Shokeen is leading from the Nangloi Jat constituency.

Early trends and exit polls have predicted a clear win for the party.

#DelhiElectionResults: Aam Aadmi Party's Raghuvinder Shokeen leading from Nangloi Jat constituency, after first round of counting of votes. — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

9.14 am: Celebrations begin at AAP office

Celebrations begin at Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi after reports that party is leading in early trends. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/mDUVfwQSSZ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

9.06 am: Election Commission’s first trends at 10 am

Sanjeev Kumar, Returning officer, AC-55 Trilokpuri: There are total 13 rounds of counting. Right now, postal ballots are being counted. The first round of counting will be completed by around 9 am. First trends will emerge around 10am . #DelhiElectionResults https://t.co/reOFvZn5qe pic.twitter.com/pcrnuGfs3L — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

8.59 am: Trends put AAP in the lead in over 50 seats

One hour into counting, trends show AAP leading in a majority of the seats.

Express and Times of India put AAP in the lead in 53 seats, while NDTV shows the party leading in 51 seats.

8.56 am: Congress leads in Ballimaran

According to Express, Congress is leading in Ballimaran constituency which recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6% in the capital during polling on Saturday.

8.48 am: AAP’s Amanatullah Khan leads in Okhla

Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency includes. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, with its indefinite sit-in demonstration running for over 50 days straight.

8.46 am: Sisodia at the Akshardham counting centre

#DelhiElections: Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly constituency Manish Sisodia and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravi Negi at Akshardham counting centre pic.twitter.com/VAlUKxWMQj — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

8.40 am: BJP’s Kapil Mishra trailing

NDTV reports BJP’s controversial Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra is trailing. Mishra is up against AAP’s Akhilesh Tripathi and Congress’ Akanksha Ola in this seat.

Tripathi is in the lead right now, according to Times of India.

8.37 am: AAP leads in Chandni Chowk, BJP in Dwarka

As of 8.30 am, AAP is leading in the Narela, Vikaspuri, Hari Nagar and Chandni Chowk seats while the BJP leads in Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Karawal Nagar, Dwarka and Kondli seats, Indian Express reports.

8.31 am: Atishi leads, Bagga trails

AAP’s Atishi is leading from the Kalkaji seat while BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga is trailing from Hari Nagar, Times of India reports.

The daily says AAP’s Raghav Chadha is also leading from Rajinder Nagar.

8.27 am: BJP’s mood contrary to optimism of its leaders

According to PTI, exit polls have dampened spirits of the BJP with no arrangements made to celebrate a victory on Tuesday.

The mood in the party was different from the one after voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Orders for special ‘Motichoor Cake’ and ‘Kamal Barfi’ had been made in advance to celebrate party’s victory after the announcement of results.

However, a top party leader told the news agency, “I do not think celebrations need elaborate arrangements. It’s only that we have decided to wait for the announcement of results this time. Celebrations can be arranged within minutes.”

8.17 am: Early trends show AAP lead

As early trends trickle in, NDTV reports AAP leading in 27 seats and BJP in 11. Indian Express says AAP is leading in 33 seats and the BJP in 10 seats. Times of India’s report shows AAP leading in 33 seats and the BJP in 12. All three reports show no leads for Congress so far.

8.11 am: Visuals of counting underway at Maharani Bagh

Counting of votes begins, visuals from a counting centre in Maharani Bagh. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/PzyFNLe9Em — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

8.03 am: Counting begins

An EC official said the counting of votes has begun.

7.59: Traffic restrictions today

Delhi Traffic Police: Traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to counting. #DelhiElections2020 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

7.56 am: Sisodia says AAP will win because of their work

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years. https://t.co/kBIW1zRSjH pic.twitter.com/eUuiVKSsk5 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

7.47 am: Manoj Tiwari’s number keeps going up

Tiwari, at the end of polling on Saturday, said he was sure BJP would win 48 seats. On Tuesday morning, he told the media, “Don’t be surprised if we win 55.”

Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi Chief: I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/3xPHnd6qNf — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

7.40 am: Why BJP confident of win, contrary to exit polls predictions

Despite exit polls favouring an AAP win, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he was confident the saffron party would win more than 45 seats and form government.

“Our confidence is based on a micro analysis of all the seats. The exit polls are rough estimates, I am confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi with full majority,” he said.

Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi told PTI, “Our own feedback and analysis is contrary to the exit poll results. The exit polls were based on 39 percent votes polled till 3 PM and did not consider votes cast in last three hours.

“The exit polls missed the pulse of the people as they did not consider half of the total 62.59 percent votes polled on Saturday,” he said.

7.35 am: No fireworks for AAP

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution.

Party functionaries told PTI preparations are underway at the party headquarters in ITO to celebrate victory in the polls.

7.26 am: How votes will be counted

The Delhi CEO has said counting will begin at 8 am sharp and will be held in multiple rounds. “The postal ballots will be counted first till 8.30 am and then the votes cast through EVMs will be counted,” he said.

“The CUs (controls units) of the EVMs will be transported on Tuesday morning to the counting centres before the beginning of the exercise. The centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning the 70 constituencies. Each centre will have several counting halls, equal to the number of constituencies falling in that district,” Singh said.

Each EVM consists of a ballot unit (BU), a controls units (CU) and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT.)

From every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted, he said.

The campaign

AAP had tried its best to fight the elections on the agenda of governance, citing its record on health and education to convince voters to give it another chance. It mostly tried to steer clear of taking a stand on the anti-CAA protests in the capital, as well as the student protests against police brutality on campuses.

Key candidates

AAP chose to field most of its MLAs again, with just 24 new faces.

While Kejriwal fought from the New Delhi constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was fielded from Patparganj.

Atishi, who had lost to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi in Lok Sabha elections, is contesting the election from Kalkaji.

Among BJP’s candidates for this election are two controversial names—spokesperson Tajinder Bagga contesting from Hari Nagar and Mishra from Model Town. Mishra led a pro-CAA rally in December and was caught on camera shouting incendiary slogans.

Voter turnout and exit polls

The Election Commission on Sunday said the final voter turnout in the Delhi polls had been 62.59%, down from the 67.47% polling recorded in 2015 elections. The highest turnout of 71.6% was reported from the Ballimaran constituency, while the lowest turnout of 45.4 % was reported in Delhi Cantonment.

The exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for AAP.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted 59-68 seats for AAP, 2-11 for BJP and none for the Congress.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.