BJP's 'Goli Maro' Candidate Kapil Mishra Loses From Delhi's Model Town

Mishra was the Water Resource Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, but he was sacked from the Cabinet in May 2017. Later, he was also suspended from the party’s primary membership after accusing the Chief Minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain of corruption.

He joined the BJP in August last year. He was disqualified as an MLA under the anti-defection law after campaigning for the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mishra was elected from the Karawalnagar seat in the last election.

Tripathi had won the Model Town seat in 2015 by over 16,000 votes.