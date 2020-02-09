NurPhoto via Getty Images People vote in the legislative assembly elections in new delhi india on 08 february 2020 (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent, senior officials said on Sunday. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

“The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent,” a senior official in the Delhi CEO’s office said.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 64.47 percent.