59% Voter Turnout In Delhi Elections, AAP And BJP Spar On Polling Day

Kejriwal v Smriti Irani spar over women voters

According to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh there were over 81 lakh male, 66.80 lakh female, and 869 third-gender eligible voters.

Incumbent Delhi CM Arvind Kejirwal’s appeal to women voters on Saturday morning took a turn after Union minister Smriti Irani called it sexist.

Kejriwal had said: “Please go to cast vote. A special appeal to all the women - As your shoulder the responsibility at home, likewise, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is on your shoulders. All of you women, please do cast your vote and take men along with you. Do discuss with men who it will be right to vote for.”