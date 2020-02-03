Delhi: Firing Outside Jamia University Is Third Shooting Incident In 4 Days

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside Gate No. 5 of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.
A statement issued by the committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the attackers were on a red scooty.
No one was injured in the attack. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.
This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in four days.
Police said they had filed an FIR and were investigating the incident.
Asim Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm.
“We heard the gunshot. That is when we stepped out to see and the two men left on a scooty,” a student told PTI. “We have taken down the vehicle number and called police,” he added.
Shezad Ahmed, a JMI student and resident of Zakir Nagar, told PTI they were not even allowed to protest peacefully. “We are not going to be deterred by such incidents. We will continue with our protest,” he added.
The Election Commission had earlier on Sunday shunted out Delhi’s southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal citing the “ongoing situation” in the area.
On Thursday, a minor had fired at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia who were marching towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.
Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in the air in Shaheen Bagh in Jamia Nagar, shouting ‘Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi, aur kisi ki nahi’.
Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, hate speech directed at Shaheen Bagh protestors in the Jamia Nagar area has become commonplace at BJP’s poll rallies.
Last week, Union minister Anurag Thakur egged on a crowd as they chanted “Goli maaro saalon ko”. BJP’s Parvesh Sharma attacked the protests at Shaheen Bagh, saying it would become a Kashmir-like situation in Delhi.
On Friday, the Election Commission banned Thakur from campaigning in Delhi for 72 hours and banned Verma for 96 hours.
But over the weekend, Uttar Pradesh CM Ajay Singh Bisht, also known as Yogi Adityanath, campaigned for the BJP and attacked anti-CAA protests in the capital.
“Kejriwal does not want Metro, clean water or electricity, he only wants Shaheen Bagh.You decide whether you want metro, roads or Shaheen Bagh. Kejriwal will put the money in getting biryani for protesters not for development,” he said.
He also said that the Narendra Modi government had been identifying terrorists since 2014 and “feeding them goli instead of biryani”.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday asked the Election Commission to ban the UP CM from campaigning in the national capital over his provocative speeches and sought his arrest.