Delhi Govt Arranges Mobile ATMs In Containment Zones, 1,476 Active Cases In Capital

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A journalist undergoes thermal screening during a health camp organised for COVID-19 tests at West Patel Nagar on April 22, 2020 in New Delhi.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in Delhi hit 2,248, with 1,476 active cases and 48 deaths — as of Thursday morning, according to data from Union health ministry.

🏥Delhi Health Bulletin and Testing Status - 22nd April 2020 🏥#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/H6LNhiQpiI — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 22, 2020

Here are the updates from Delhi:

1. 71 Delhi Police personnel quarantined

After a Delhi Police Head Constable tested positive for coronavirus, 71 officers have been advised quarantine for 15 days, The Hindu quoted the department as saying on Wednesday.

The Head Constable tested positive on Monday and as a precautionary measure, 71 Special Cell personnel who came in contact with him before April 10 have been asked to quarantine for 15 days, a senior police official told PTI.

2. Mobile ATMs in containment zones

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday tweeted that mobile ATMs are being arranged in Delhi’s containment zones.

3. Delhi government warns against sale of liquor

The Delhi government has warned hotels, clubs, restaurants and liquor vends against selling liquor during the ongoing lockdown in the national capital, PTI reported.

The move comes after the Excise Department noticed that some establishments are smuggling out liquor from their premises.