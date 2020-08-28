Delhi HC Stays Broadcast Of Sudarshan News Show That Targeted Muslims In UPSC

Mint via Getty Images

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the broadcast of a Sudarshan News channel show which targeted members of the Muslim community joining India’s civil services.

A single judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla issued notices to the Centre, the Union Public Service Commission, Sudarshan TV and its Editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke, according to Bar and Bench. The order was passed on a plea filed by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

The IPS Association on Thursday called the promotional video posted by Chavhanke a “communal and irresponsible piece of journalism”.

A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV.



We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) August 27, 2020

The Indian Police Foundation, a think tank, called it “dangerous bigotry” and called for strict action against the channel.

The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry. We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope #NewsBroadcastingStandardsAuthority, #UPPolice and concerned government authorities take strict action. — Indian Police Foundation (@IPF_ORG) August 27, 2020

Chavhanke, according to PTI, said on Thursday that the issue was being twisted by the IPS Association. He said that the issue was the “sudden spike in the number of people of certain categories selected in UPSC” examinations in the last few years, PTI added.

A number of serving and retired civil service officers have also condemned the video posted by the channel.

