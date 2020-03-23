The India Today Group via Getty Images Ola and Uber taxi drivers seen in a file photo at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Ola and Uber cabs will not be available in Delhi, the companies said after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the capital will be locked down from March 23 till midnight on March 31 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During the lockdown, which began on Monday, no public transport will operate and Delhi’s borders will remain sealed. Essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue.

The Delhi government order stated that “no public transport services including operation of private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, rickshaws and e-rickshaws shall be permitted.”

Only 25% of the DTC buses will operate to transport people engaged in essential services, it further said.

In view of the order, both Ola and Uber announced temporary suspension of their services.

“In compliance with the government guidelines, we are temporarily suspending all Uber services in your city. This means that Uber rides services will not be available until further notice.

We don’t take such measures lightly, and we ask that you please follow the instructions of the public health authorities,” said an e-mail from Uber India to Delhi residents.

An Ola spokesperson said the company “will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19”, according to PTI.