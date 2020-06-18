Hindustan Times via Getty Images File image of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.

After Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia temporarily took over the health, PWD, power and other departments that Jain was handling.

AAP MLAs Atishi (Kalkaji), Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar) have also tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, Jain attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to PTI. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Delhi has a total of 47,102 cases of Covid-19 — 27,741 active cases and 1,904 deaths — according to the Union health ministry.

The Union Home Ministry, according to PTI, said from Thursday Covid-19 tests will be done with the new Rapid Antigen method approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research and Delhi will be given priority for these test kits. It said 169 testing centres have also been set up across the national capital.

A Home Ministry spokesperson also tweeted that it has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400. The charge for a coronavirus test earlier was Rs 4,500, PTI said.

The spokesperson said to improve contact mapping in Delhi’s containment zones, health surveys have been started and out of a population of 2,30,466 people in 242 containment zones, survey of 1,77,692 people was conducted between June 15 and 16. The remaining will be covered by June 20.

The Railways has also deployed 503 isolation coaches in Delhi at nine stations for Covid-19 patients. days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement as part of measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. 317 will be ready by Wednesday night and the rest by Thursday, the Northern Railways said