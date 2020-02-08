Woman Cop Shot Dead Near Rohini East Metro Station In Delhi

File Photo/ Getty Images Police say Preeti Ahlawat’s batchmate, Deepanshu Rathi, from the police academy allegedly shot at her thrice.

A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near Rohini East Metro station on Friday night, officials said.

The sub-inspector, identified as Preeti Ahlawat, was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, police said. She had joined the Delhi Police in 2018.

Ahlawat received gunshot wounds to her head, police told PTI.

The shooting took place at around 9:30 pm when Ahlawat was walking home from the metro station on her way back from work, NDTV reported. Police told the news channel that Ahlawat’s batchmate, Deepanshu Rathi, from the police academy allegedly shot at her thrice.

Shot in the head, Ahlawat died on the spot, they said.

A senior police officer told the Indian Express that the sub-inspector was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

A call about the incident was received around 9.30 pm, police said. They said CCTV footage of the area had been collected.

Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, an officer told PTI, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on.